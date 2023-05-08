Ovarian Cancer Day, awareness against rising cases – Medicine

news-txt”>

Today, May 8, is World Ovarian Cancer Day. The day, promoted by the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, has reached its eleventh edition.

Ovarian cancer is the seventh cancer in the world by number of cases and the eighth by mortality: it affects 314,000 women every year in the world and causes the death of over 200,000. The number of cases has been growing for years: it is estimated that, without interventions, in 2040 new annual diagnoses will rise by 42% (445,000) and deaths by 50% (313,000). In Italy in 2020 just over 5,000 cases and 3,000 deaths were recorded.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “No woman left behind” and aims to raise awareness of this cancer: “9 out of 10 women have symptoms before diagnosis and 69% of women have little or no awareness of ovarian cancer before of diagnosis,” writes the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition. “The more women learn about ovarian cancer, the quicker they can go to the doctor, with the better chance of starting treatment.”

For the Day, the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition and the organizations belonging to the coalition have launched a social campaign which, through various web tools, aim to spread the day’s message as much as possible: “in 2022, the campaign reached almost 28 million people on coalition channels only”, says the association which aims to exceed these numbers this year.

“It is necessary that each of us joins the chorus of voices to spread the knowledge of ovarian cancer, one of the most serious and silent female cancers, because only by knowing its symptoms, risk and protective factors, the possibilities of primary prevention and secondary, one can hope to change the future of the disease”, says Acto Italia, one of the member organizations of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition.