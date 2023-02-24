news-txt”>

Raise women’s awareness of the usefulness of undergoing regular gynecological check-ups and disseminate information on a tumor that is difficult to diagnose early, that of the ovaries. This is the objective of the pilot project of the ovarian cancer awareness campaign “Let’s get to know each other, consciously”, promoted by Loto Odv together with Federfarma which will be launched in three sample cities, Rome, Naples and Rovigo.

Every year, in Italy, about 5,000 new diagnoses of ovarian cancer are identified, which represents about 3% of the total cancers diagnosed in women. 15-20% are malignant and 75% of ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage due to symptoms that are difficult to recognize.

Percentage increased in the Covid pandemic. “During the pandemic, cancer prevention activity suffered a sudden setback, says the national secretary of Federfarma Roberto Tobia. “Pharmacies – says Marta Schifone, pharmacist and FdI deputy – have proven to be central to the capillarity and for border contact with citizens, even in remote parts of the country”. For this reason “they are important in reducing inequalities in access to care and in disseminating information”. The pharmacists, trained through a FAD course, will be involved in activities aimed at offering women listening and guidance.The objective, concludes the project coordinator Claudia Pietropoli, president of Federfarma Rovigo, is also to “create and test a support network dedicated to the prevention of ovarian cancer, based on collaboration between pharmacies, the territorial offices of Loto Odv and the hospital oncology units”. With the support of pharmacies “greater cons apevolezza throughout the entire national territory”, specifies the president of Loto Odv, Sandra Balboni.