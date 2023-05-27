Ovarian cancer, what you need to know and how to do the genetic test

Ovarian cancer is today with a high incidence, the risk factors are many but with the genetic test it is possible to clarify.

Among all the tumors with which, unfortunately, one has the possibility to deal with, that of the ovary represents about 3% of the diagnoses. A rather considerable number, as can be clearly understood, which – as underlined by the Italian Association of Cancer Registries and the Italian Association of Medical Oncology – is constantly increasing.

Originating in the tissues of the ovaries, this cancer is caused by uncontrolled proliferation of the organ cells. And, more often than not, it originates from the epithelial cells, which have the task of covering the surface of the ovules, but it can also start from germ or stromal cells.

In Italy, ovarian cancer affects 5,200 women aged between 50 and 69 years. This, of course, does not mean that women younger than this range do not need tests or checkups. Indeed, they too – as well as the entire female universe – must undergo continuous and constant medical examinations to avert any kind of danger.

Ovarian cancer: prevent it with genetic testing

Although the mortality rate has radically decreased compared to the past, thanks to research and prevention, experts confirm that, especially when there is a late diagnosis of ovarian cancer, survival at approximately 5 years is equivalent to 40%.

The great incidence, as underlined by Dr. Sandro Pignata a Today, would derive from the hereditary mutations of the BRCA1 and BRAC2 genes, which have a percentage between 6 and 25% in malignant ovarian tumors. Women who have inherited a mutation can have up to 45% more likely that you have this tumor or breast cancer. In these conditions, it is also easier for the tumor not to appear in adulthood but in young women.

In families with cases of ovarian or breast cancer, it is useful to contact a genetic counseling center in order to carry out the test. Where there is a genetic mutation, one is placed into a close surveillance program, carrying out checks such as ultrasounds more often. The tests are fundamental and in Italy there are excellent centers where you can perform them and where you can have direct contact with specialists.

The gynecological examination, together with transvaginal ultrasound and pelvic exams, they are essential to determine the presence of a tumor. Today this is treated with surgery and chemotherapy and then with a maintenance based on inhibitors that “correct” the errors in the DNA. Even in the presence of such a mutation, prophylactic surgery is performed only after the age of 40 and in any case in severe cases with a high incidence. In the others, on the other hand, only regular checks are carried out to intervene promptly, where necessary.