OVARIAN CANCER, WHO IS AT THE MOST RISK

Some jobs increase the likelihood of its occurrence

There are works that seem to increase the chances of developing ovarian cancer. This is demonstrated by a study by the University of Montréal published in Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

According to the conclusions of the study, hairdressers, beauticians and accountants and those who work in the retail and construction sectors show a greater susceptibility to this type of disease.

This is probably due to the greater exposure to particular agents, including talc, ammonia, propellant gases, petrol and bleaches, which can play an important role in the onset of the disease. Few modifiable risk factors for ovarian cancer have been identified. Environmental factors, including those associated with the workplace, can increase the incidence.

To better investigate the matter, the researchers drew on the work history … (Continue) read the 2nd page

