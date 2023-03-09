Ovarian cysts are sacs filled with liquid, solid or mixed material, which form internally or externally to the ovaries. In most cases, they are small and harmlesswhile on other occasions they can be big and painful or, even worse, represent the sign of a malignant tumor of the ovary. They are totally liquid formations (so-called simple cysts) or with solid parts (complex cysts) inside – he explains Lorusso Sundayassociate professor of Obstetrics and gynecology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and head of clinical research programming at the Gemelli University Hospital Foundation in Rome —. They appear more frequently in the age of sexual development (pubert) e in adolescencewhen the hormone production by the ovaries is irregular, especially in the first years after the onset of menstruation.