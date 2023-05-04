Home » Ovarian health, dialogue on new treatments and prevention: the Health initiative
Health

Ovarian health, dialogue on new treatments and prevention: the Health initiative

by admin

On the occasion of World Ovarian Cancer Day, May 8, a Health event to take stock of prevention, new treatments and to collect stories and testimonials. “Dialoghi sul futuro – Salute Ovaio” is the name of the Health initiative which will be available to follow live from 11.15 on the Gedi Group’s publications: Salute, la Repubblica, La Stampa, Huffpost, Il Secolo XIX, Provincia Pavese, Gazzetta di Mantova, Il Mattino di Padova, the Tribuna di Treviso, La Nuova Venezia, Il Corriere delle Alpi, Messaggero Veneto, La Sentinella del Canavese.

World Ovarian Cancer Day: increase survival and it will increase more and more

by Daniela Minerva

They participate Nicoletta Ceranapresident Act Italy, ETS; Nicoletta Colombodirector of the European oncological gynecology program of Oncologia Milano; Lorusso Sunday; associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and head of clinical research at the Gemelli University in Rome; Elena Murelli, Senator of the Republic, Commission for Social Affairs, Health, public and private work, social security. With testimonials from Emanuela Belletvice president of Acto Italia e Silvia GregoryVice President Act Italy.

The event was hosted by the director of the Gedi Group Health hub Daniela Minerva.

Ovarian cancer: what it is and how many women it affects in Italy

by Tiziana Moriconi

