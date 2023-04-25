Home » Over 100 directors of DSMD write to Mattarella and Meloni: “The issue of the relationship between mental health and justice must be addressed”
Over 100 directors of DSMD write to Mattarella and Meloni: “The issue of the relationship between mental health and justice must be addressed”

Over 100 directors of DSMD write to Mattarella and Meloni: "The issue of the relationship between mental health and justice must be addressed"

24 APR

24 APR – Over 100 directors of Italian mental health departments write an open letter to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella; to the President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni; as well as the Minister of Health Horace Schillaciand other institutional representatives, to draw attention to the critical issues that could in some way have led to the killing, as far as is known from a patient, of Barbara Capovani, head of the SPDC of the North West Tuscany Local Health Authority. The directors of the DSMs first of all express closeness to the family, loved ones and all the operators who worked alongside the attacked psychiatrist. “It is – they underline – a tragedy in the face of which we cannot and must not remain helpless. Certainly, the theme of attacks on healthcare workers in general needs to be tackled in an incisive way”, but for the directors of the DSMDs “there is also a specific theme of the relationship between mental health and justice that has hitherto been hidden under the carpet”.

“The same Constitutional Court – underline the Directors of DSMD – with sentence 22/2022, asked Parliament to intervene, just as we ourselves, Directors of the Department of Mental Health, recently issued a letter appealing to all institutions to address the serious criticality of our territorial and hospital services. Two requests, to date without response.

For the more than 100 DSMD directors who signed the letter, “there is a need to review, after the proper closure of the OPGs, the current critical situation of society’s responses to psychiatric patients, or so considered as such, who commit crimes, which is pouring on those who work in psychiatry wards and in the Rems , problems, in particular relating to those people who manifest irrepressible aggressive manifestations that cannot be managed with mere health initiatives. Serious antisocial personality disorders, those who commit crimes or who show dangerous conditions of violence must be faced and managed by activating specific maximum security courses that guarantee appropriate treatment but also the safety and protection of those who work, as is the case in all countries of the civilized world. There is a need for a new design and re-evaluation of mental health in prison. There is a need to review the rules on semi-infirmity and non-imputability”.

“Need conclude the directors of DSMD – of new tools, both on the health side and on the Justice side, without continuing to leave thousands of operators bare-handed. Also so that Barbara’s story should not concern other operators in the future”.

April 24, 2023
