Over 1,000 flights at risk due to aircraft strike. And in London Gatwick it stops for 8 days

breaking latest news – Over a thousand flights at risk, national and international. It promises to be a day of passion for travelers who will have to take a plane in Italian airports. It has been announced and confirmed, as of now, a new national strike of the air transport sector for the day of Saturday 15 July. A strike that will have serious repercussions considering the departures of holidaymakers in this period.

The times of the strike will concern the journeys foreseen in the time slots from 10 to 18but the repercussions on all flights of the day will be inevitable, with delays and cancellations. From 12 to 16 the pilots of the Malta Air company which operates the flights will stop Ryanair. But they won’t be alone. The unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl confirmed this stop from 10 to 18 for airport handling workers (the set of services performed at the airport that provide ground assistance to third parties, carriers, airport users or in self-handling, editor’s note).

E from 10 to 18 also the pilots and flight attendants of the Vueling company members of the Filt CGIL will be on strike. Ita also announced that, due to the strike by workers in the aviation sector and handling companies, 133 domestic and international flights have already been canceled so far.

At the same time, Ita has ensured that it has activated an extraordinary plan to limit passenger inconvenience, by rebooking the largest possible number of travelers affected by cancellations on the first available flights: 40%, according to the national airline, will be able to fly on the same day of the strike.

The Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, explained yesterday that he had “already convened a table for next week between companies and workers” recalling that “even here there have been six years since there has been a contract. We are recovering years and years of arrears on contracts and construction sites” he underlined.

Then, he “appealed to common sense to reduce the time slot even spontaneously” arguing that “this will be an extraordinary season and it cannot be ruined by strike after strike because it is in the interest of both the Italians but above all of the many tourists who luckily are arriving and they will arrive this summer”.

In Great Britain Gatwick stops for eight days

Eight days of strike: are those proclaimed by the 950 workers of the London airport Gatwick demanding wage increases capable of countering the erosion of wages caused by inflation. Four days of stop will start from 28 July and another 4 from 4 August.

They will concern all the workers of the facility, from the baggage handlers to the check-in handlers. that the airlines concerned include British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair.

Unite secretary-general Sharon Graham said Gatwick workers were paid “a pittance” and added that “the union has drawn a line and is committed to eradicating low wages at the airport”.

