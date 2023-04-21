Home » Over 129,000 trainee nurses
Health

Over 129,000 trainee nurses

Among the 129,447 nursing students in 2012/13, 59,365 were trainees as geriatric nursing specialists. This is an increase of around 6 percent compared to the previous year (2011/12: 55,966 trainees). 63,342 students are enrolled in nursing courses, compared to 59,857 in 2011/12 (a 5.8 percent increase). The three-year training course in child nursing was completed by 6,740 trainees in 2012/13, and 6,442 in 2011/12 (an increase of 4.6 percent). This means that there has been an increase in all three professions.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, 58,300 young people started training in a nursing profession in autumn 2012. This includes both the 3-year training as a nursing specialist in the care of the elderly, the sick and children as well as training as a nursing assistant.

