In the refrigerators of hubs, pharmacies and medical offices there are over 15 million doses of the Covid vaccine, but in the last week it has progressed at a rate of less than 25,000 doses per day of fourth doses. Yet over 13 million Italians between the over 60s and frailties are recommended the new bivalent vaccine: at this rate, not even a year would be enough to vaccinate them. The normalizing change on Covid desired by the new government seems to be causing a dangerous undesirable effect, that is to make the new vaccination campaign fail.

The collapse of the fourth doses in the last week

Already started at slow speed last summer, now the fourth doses seem to slow down, yet they are necessary to protect the frail and the elderly in the long winter that awaits us where in addition to Covid – now certainly less dangerous than in the past – we must also deal with the return of the flu which in these days is starting to hit more, reaching 5 cases per thousand. In the last week – from 28 October to 3 November – the fourth doses for over 60s and frailties, according to data from Lab 24 del Sole 24 ore, in fact dropped by 35%: if from 21 to 27 October there were more than 256 thousand – about 36 thousand injections per day, not quite a good pace – in the following seven days (therefore until November 3) the administrations dropped to 166 thousand (less than 24 thousand injections per day throughout Italy). At the moment there are 19 million Italians who are recommended the fourth dose between over 60 and frail: of these 4.3 million have already protected 1.8 million still not because infected by the virus in the last six months, while they are over 13 million those who may have received the fourth dose but have not yet taken it

The effects of the government’s “normalizing” turn

Surely this collapse was influenced by the recent holidays, but there is no doubt that the descent also coincides with the first measures adopted on Covid which mark a break with the past: from the farewell of the daily bulletin to the abolition of the vaccination obligation for health with the reintegration of the no vax in the ward until the stop to the fines for the over 50 who have not vaccinated (the measure is expected in the next aid decree on which the government is working). Measures which, on the one hand, certainly do not represent a “free all”, on the other hand for more than one Italian, can be understood as an invitation to let your guard down. “Vaccines have been an indispensable tool in the fight against the pandemic,” recalled the health minister Orazio Schillaci. Which he underlined how “they remain to be recommended to fragile people, the elderly and the weakest people”.

Who can receive the new administration

After a first circular from the Ministry of Health of 7 September which authorized the bivalent vaccines updated on Omicron 1 for over 60 and frail, on 23 September a new circular was signed which authorizes and also makes available the vaccines for Omicron 4-5. These new bivalent vaccines are indicated for the same categories as the previous one, that is for the fourth doses of fragile, over 60 as well as for those over 12 who have not yet taken the third dose. The novelty, contained in the latest circular is that they are available at the “request of the interested party” as a fourth dose also for all over 12. A fifth dose is also foreseen for the severely immunosuppressed “upon evaluation and specialist clinical judgment”. In short, the vaccination campaign continues in the name of maximum openness to all, but instead it seems that there is a real escape from the vaccine given that at the moment not even a quarter of the audience to whom it is recommended has been vaccinated.