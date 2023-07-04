over 150 million for the first Stellantis «green-campus».

The austere building in white Ligurian stone that has dominated Corso Agnelli 200 since the 1950s and all of Mirafiori is about to shed its skin. Stellantis has decided to invest more than 150 million euros, and the amount could even rise, to build the first of the group’s three green campuses in Europe. We start from Turin and then move on to Paris (Poissy) and Frankfurt (Russelsheim). The new home of Stellantis will keep the same address but will be carbon neutral and more efficient and suitable for hosting agile work.

By 2025

By 2025, the company intends to reorganize the employees of the central bodies, now spread across various Mirafiori sites, on the new campus. The rebirth of the 200,000-square-metre building, which will house 10,000 people, 50% of research, development and design, and 50% of finance and human resources, was announced on July 3 by Stellantis’ global head of human resources , Xavier Chereau. This is a three-figure investment, between 150 and 200 million euros, which is meant to be the company’s confirmation that it wants to stay and do industry and development in Turin. “This new investment for Mirafiori – said Chereau – is a commitment that bears witness to our approach to this country: Italy is a real pillar for Stellantis”.

The transformation of historic sites

«We do not undergo the transformation but we anticipate it», explained the top manager. “This is one of the pillars of our plan for Italy – he said again – together with the Gigafactory of Termoli and the assignment of next generation production platforms to the Italian plants: Stla Medium in Melfi and Stla Large in Cassino”. This transformation planned in Turin which changes the profile of one of the most identifying buildings in the city is, according to Chéreau, «a clear and concrete example of our strategy, for our workers and the whole community». In fact, Chéreau specified, collaboration “with all the stakeholders in the area” will be fundamental. «With each Green Campus – continued Xavier Chéreau – we are redesigning our iconic buildings to make them more in line with our hybrid ways of working, considering that a significant number of our colleagues are taking advantage of the flexibility of agile working and at the same time contributing to reduction of company emissions.

The new offices

The new headquarters, which accompanies the circular economy hub which will be operational in the autumn, provides for cutting-edge energy and thermal performance through the integration of photovoltaic panels in the architecture, the use of very low-consumption ventilation technologies, the reuse of materials, choices architectural features that ensure environmental efficiency, resilience and adaptability to climate change, large green spaces that contribute to thermal regulation and employee well-being.

The Stellantis transformation program has been positively received by local institutions who have been waiting for a concrete response from the company’s commitment in Turin for some time, where the electric 500 and the electrified Maserati line are now produced. «The birth in Mirafiori of the third Green Campus of Stellantis in Europe, with an important economic investment – said the mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo and the governor of Piedmont Alberto Cirio – is positive news that confirms the company’s willingness to continue to invest in Turin as a place of production but also of innovation, two elements that must continue to travel side by side, as also remarked a few days ago by Minister Urso».

Factory symbol

For the representatives of the local institutions «Mirafiori is the symbolic factory in the history of the Italian car and the fact that its spaces will host the minds and the design activities of the car of the future is another concrete sign of the centrality of Turin and Piedmont in the circular automotive supply chain». The redesign of the historic buildings, together with the other initiatives, from the Battery Technology Center to the productions of electric drives with Punch, contribute to Stellantis goal of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2038.