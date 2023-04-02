Of Lance D Johnson

These excess mortality statistics are compiled from government databases from around the world , including the Office for National Statistics, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and Euro MOMO .

Since the first vaccines were granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), astronomical excess death rates have continued for the United States , Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and twenty-six other European countries, until week 49 of 2022.

Instead of enhancing the innate immune response, the covid-19 injections weakened the individual’s immune response, causing vaccine-induced autoimmune deficiency syndrome . When government and public health officials talk about the vaccine ‘s declining effectiveness and when they recommend new boosters, they’re really admitting that the vaccine is harming your immune system, making you more susceptible to all infections, including the perpetual mutations of the coronavirus . This suppression of the immune system is also linked to increased production or formation of tumors, immune thrombocytopenia, and myocarditis.

UK data shows covid-19 vaccines cause pandemic of new infections, twice as many deaths as unvaccinated

UK data shows that the ‘fully vaccinated’ are more likely to die of covid-19 because populations’ immune system performance declines week on week. Although short-term gains in immunity are observed two months after the covid-19 injection, these gains are rapidly lost and worsened over consecutive months.

According to the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Report for week 5 of 2022, double and triple vaccinated people were two to four times more likely to get covid-19 for all age groups. Despite being forced to undergo a disproportionate share of covid-19 tests, the unvaccinated were less likely to contract the disease and be hospitalised.

The report took a closer look at the performance of the fully vaccinated immune system in England compared to the natural immune system of the unvaccinated population. There was no measurable efficacy for the vaccine in all age groups! In fact, vaccine efficacy fell into negative territory for all adults.

When the report looked at vaccine effectiveness against death in England, there were only two lightly protected age groups (18-29 and 40-49). All other vaccinated age groups were more likely to die. Overall, young people between the ages of 18 and 80 who had been fully vaccinated suffered a vaccine efficacy of -98.14% when measuring the most important statistical category: death.

England’s covid-19 death rates per 100,000 people were similar in the unvaccinated and double vaccinated for the 18-29 age group and the 40-49 age group, so the vaccine had no discernible effect on the rate survival of young adults. The mortality rate in the elderly, however, was drastically worse in fully vaccinated subjects. Seniors in three age groups (60-69), (70-79) and (80+) showed that older adults were twice as likely to die if they were fully vaccinated.

