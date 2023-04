Of Lance D Johnson

Natural News

Operation Warp Speed ​​(OWS) is not saving lives. Data on excess deaths confirms that the opposite is happening in 2021 and 2022. Since the introduction of the emergency use of covid-19 injections, over 2 million EXCESS deaths have been recorded globally . The United States suffered 674,954 excess deaths in 2021, and then another 434,520 excess deaths by week 49 of 2022. Europe suffered 375,253 excess deaths in 2021 and 404,6000 excess deaths in 2022. 2021. In fact, most “fully vaccinated” adult populations are more likely to contract covid-19, become ill and die. While covid-19 vaccines aren’t the only vector destroying people’s immune systems and killing them, they are obviously the driving force. These excess mortality statistics are compiled from government databases from around the world, including theOffice for National Statistics, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and Euro MOMO.

Operation Warp Speed ​​was a depopulation program



The covid-19 pandemic emergency which has been artificially constructed for over three years, pales in comparison to the TRUE EMERGENCY which has not been declared in the last decade. The covid-19 pandemic emergency which has been artificially constructed for over three years, pales in comparison to the TRUE EMERGENCY which has not been declared in the last decade. Vaccine experiments they are destroying people's lives, harming their cardiovascular systems, decimating their immune systems, and destroying herd immunity, among countless other harms. Instead of enhancing the innate immune response, the covid-19 injections weakened the individual's immune response, causing vaccine-induced autoimmune deficiency syndrome . When government and public health officials talk about the vaccine's declining effectiveness and when they recommend new boosters, they're really admitting that the vaccine is harming your immune system, making you more susceptible to all infections, including the perpetual mutations of the coronavirus . This suppression of the immune system is also linked to increased production or formation of tumors, immune thrombocytopenia, and myocarditis. Since the first vaccines were granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), astronomical excess death rates have continued for the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and twenty-six other European countries, until week 49 of 2022.