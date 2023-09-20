Over 29,000 applicants vying for limited spots in Spain’s Specialized Health Training

Over 29,000 individuals have applied electronically to participate in the 2023/2024 call for Specialized Health Training (FSE) of the Ministry of Health, according to provisional data. However, despite being the largest call so far, with 11,607 places on offer, more than half of the applicants will be left without a place. In addition to the electronic applications, there will be more requests from embassies and other physical records in the coming weeks.

Of the total number of applicants, there are 12,852 Medicine graduates vying for one of the 8,772 MIR places announced. Unfortunately, one in three applicants will not secure a place. The specialty with the highest number of vacancies is Family and Community Medicine, which has 2,492 open places, 37 more than the previous year.

Nursing graduates also face tough competition, with 9,082 applicants competing for 2,108 available places. Similarly, 1,561 Pharmacy graduates have applied for training, but only 340 places are available.

In the field of psychology, 3,899 applicants are competing for 247 places. Biology sees 1,081 applications for just 65 places, while physics has 312 requests for 48 places, and chemistry has 283 candidates for 27 spots.

This year’s offer of Specialized Health Training places, which totals 11,607, marks the fifth consecutive year of the largest offer in history. The increase of 3.9% compared to the previous call and 38% compared to five years ago demonstrates the growing demand for specialized training in the healthcare sector.

The entrance tests for the different degrees are scheduled for January 20, 2024, with the awarding ceremonies expected to begin in April. Successful candidates will start their positions at the end of May next year.

The training period for MIR doctors varies depending on their assigned specialty, ranging from four to five years. Nursing specialties require two years of training, while Pharmacy programs generally last four years, except for certain specialties which may vary in duration. Psychology has a single modality, clinical, which lasts for four years. Chemistry and physics programs have different durations depending on the specific branch, while biology specialties typically last three or four years.

Overall, the high number of applicants and limited available places highlights the competitiveness of specialized healthcare training programs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

