over 40 dead, girls kidnapped – breaking latest news

They killed the boys and kidnapped the girls, just before midnight. They exploded bombs and set fire to a dormitory which was home to most of the 60 students who lived and studied at Lhubirha Secondary School in Mpondwe, a town in southwestern Uganda less than 2 kilometers from the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. And just across the border they fled, towards the Virunga National Park, after chasing down the boys who survived the fire with machetes.

The group

Perpetrators of the massacre: five men belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a jihadist group affiliated to the Islamic State. The provisional death toll: 40 dead, mostly students aged 16 and over, told the Afp the government official in charge of the district, Joe Walusimbi. There are also eight wounded in critical condition at Bwera hospital.

The pursuit

Many bodies are unrecognizable: DNA testing will be needed for identification. Many boys are missing and it is not clear how many people (especially girls) have been kidnapped by terrorists. Ugandan security forces are pursuing the commandos across the border, including using helicopters, into the forest of Africa’s oldest national park, the Virunga, one of the last habitats where the rare mountain gorillas live. The southern edge of the park is not far from the place where the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio was killed in an ambush two years ago. In this vast area, armed militias move from one side of the border to the other, between Congo and Uganda. A week ago an ADF cell attacked a village in North Kivu, and 100 people fled to Uganda. They were known to be in the area, but no one thought they might hit Mpondwe school. It is the first such attack in 25 years: the last time the rebels struck was in June 1998, she recalls Bbc. At the time, 80 students had died in a similar fire at Kichwamba Technical College.

The jihadist group

The ADF was born in the nineties of the last century among the opponents of the President Yuweri Museveni, in power since 1986, accused of marginalizing Muslims in Uganda (who officially make up 14% of the population). The group has subsequently split and reunited on multiple occasions. For twenty years he has moved his bases from the Mount Ruwenzori area, where he was hunted by Museveni’s army, to North Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is an uncontrolled hive of economic interests and armed groups.

In 2010 the group «signed» the massacre in a club in Kampalawhere dozens of people died while watching a game of World Cup in South Africa. The founder of the ADF, a Catholic convert to Islam, Jamil Makulu, was captured in 2015 in Tanzania and is currently being held in Uganda. The rival leader, the secessionist Musa Baluku, took his place. In 2019, the Islamic State formalized the affiliation of the ADF, presenting it as its branch in Central Africa. After years of silence, the jihadists returned to strike the capital Kampala with suicide bombings in 2021.