BARI – General practitioners have so far delivered over half a million vaccinations, of which 22 thousand fourth doses. With them also the Free Choice pediatricians have made a great contribution to the vaccination campaign against Covid. For this reason, the general management of the ASL of Bari sent each individual GP a letter of thanks for “the commitment and professionalism shown in the anti Covid vaccination activity”, reads the document signed also by the health and administrative management. The same thanks was addressed to the free choice pediatricians who work in the territory of the Bari health company. “The value, the capillarity and the relationship of trust with the patient – the letter states – are fundamental to protect the health of the population and to the vaccination campaign “.

Hence the request by the ASL to doctors and pediatricians to continue to collaborate to vaccinate the most fragile patients in order to prevent hospital admissions in the autumn. “The Sars-Cov-2 virus – underlines the management – has required and will still require a joint effort to effectively deal with the possible increase in infections expected in the autumn period”. The vaccines – finally reads the letter – are joined by the new drugs available and, therefore, prescribed by general practitioners, extremely effective in minimizing the unfavorable evolution of the disease.