6.4% of mothers declare that they smoked during pregnancy with a range between 2.9% and 10.3%. On the other hand, 8.7% of mothers declared smoking while breastfeeding (range: 4.9% – 13.9%). The percentage of children potentially exposed to secondhand smoke, due to the presence of at least one parent and/or other cohabitant smoker, varies from 27.4% to 46.6%, with values ​​tending to be higher in the southern regions. This is highlighted by the results, presented today at the Higher Institute of Health, of the Surveillance System 0- 2 years on the main determinants of child health – Surveillance Children 0-2 years – promoted by the Ministry of Health and coordinated by the ISS, carried out in collaboration with the Regions.In this second edition of the survey, a total of over 35,000 mothers of children were interviewed up to 2 years of age, using an anonymous self-completed questionnaire at vaccination centers between June and October 2022.

The participation rate in the participating regions varies between 89.2% and 98.6%. As well as smoking, alcohol intake during pregnancy and while breastfeeding can be associated with the spectrum of fetal alcohol disorders (FASD), miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), malformations congenital, cognitive and relational difficulties.

The vast majority of mothers interviewed by the Iss survey did not drink alcohol during pregnancy, 18.6% said they had consumed alcoholic drinks at least 1-2 times a month and 3.7% at least 3-4 times, with a regional variability in the latter case between 1.7% and 6.1%. During breastfeeding, alcohol consumption is more common than during pregnancy and the percentage that has taken it at least 3-4 times in the 30 days preceding the interview varies between 3.4% and 12.9% in mothers with children of 2-5 months. Alcohol consumption tends to be more widespread in the central-northern regions.