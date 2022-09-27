The Councilor for Health Policies of Emilia-Romagna, Raffaele Donini, appeals to citizens to undergo the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, starting from the over 60s and the most fragile. From today in the region it is possible to book the administration with vaccine updated to the new variants of the coronavirus. «This autumn will be the litmus test for the exit from the pandemic and to make it endemic. We must try to push vaccination – Donini said – and I appeal to citizens to take the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Instinct of Health ». The fourth dose is recommended for those over 60, for the fragile categories and the immunosuppressed. “You can book it from today – explains the commissioner – we already have 700 thousand new vaccines, which are more suitable than the new variants in circulation. They can be booked at the pharmacy, with the electronic health record, with the Cup ». The administration of the fourth dose will be mainly carried out by general practitioners in their clinics and in the various public health structures in the area. “Under the age of 60 – Donini emphasizes – anyone who wants to get vaccinated can do so with the same access procedures”.