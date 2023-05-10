Over 60, which fruit helps you sleep better

Fruits contain essential nutrients for good health and general well-being. Many foods also contain vitamins and minerals that can benefit the body and mind. Fruits can have a calming effect on the body and mind as they contain:

antioxidants which help reduce inflammation and relieve pain;

which help reduce inflammation and relieve pain; phytonutrients which increase concentration and improve cognitive performance;

which increase concentration and improve cognitive performance; vitamins of group B that reduce stress.

In addition to these medicinal benefits, eating more fruit can also improve mood by increasing the levels of endorphins in the brain. The fiber found in some fruits can also help control food cravings.

Some of the nutrients found in fruits that promote better sleep include

vitamin B6,

magnesium,

potassium.

Vitamin B6 is important because it helps in the production of melatonina hormone that controls sleep and wake cycles.

Magnesium and potassium help reduce inflammation in the body and regulate levels of hormones like adrenaline that can cause restlessness and disrupt your sleep cycle.

The essential fruit for better sleep: the kiwi

The reference fruit to consume to significantly improve sleep is the kiwi. This small fruit with green flesh is said to be full of serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter present in our nervous system that triggers the sleep hormone melatonin. The kiwi therefore plays an essential role in human sleep. Scientists in an Asian study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition saw sleep improved by eating two kiwis every night, one hour before bedtime. The kiwi could therefore be a simple and accessible solution for better sleep.

What other fruits to eat to improve sleep

Here is a list of foods to eat for better sleep:

Nuts (oily) such as cashews or pumpkin, sunflower, squash or lupine seeds rich in tryptophan

dates

figs

melon

banana

Bananas for their calming power

Bananas are considered by many to be a health food and a natural source of nutrition. They are also known to have calming effects on the body and mind. This is due to the high presence of essential vitamins and minerals that can be found in the pulp and which help fight stress and improve mood.

The high magnesium content in bananas helps reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol, making anxious or depressed people feel calmer and more relaxed. Additionally, they are rich in potassium which helps regulate heart rate and can increase the overall feeling of physical relaxation.

The calming nature of apples

It is known that apples are an excellent source of nutrition: they contain fiber, essential vitamins and minerals. But what is not so well known is that regular consumption of apples can have a positive effect on our mental and physical health.

Not only should an apple a day “keep the doctor away,” but studies suggest that eating them regularly can help reduce stress and anxiety levels, as well as provide essential vitamins and minerals for overall well-being.

The antioxidants in apples fight inflammation and help fight negative feelings like depression and mood swings. With their high fiber content, they aid in digestion and promote the growth of beneficial intestinal bacteria.

All of these benefits make this fruit one of nature’s most perfect foods and an ideal snack for anyone looking to improve their mental and physical health.

The sedative properties of cherries

Eating cherries before bed can be very beneficial to your health. They are rich in antioxidants and many vitamins and minerals which makes them useful for fighting inflammation.

Plus, they’re rich in magnesium, an essential mineral that helps regulate blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and relieve muscle cramps.

Cherries also contain flavonoids which provide a variety of health benefits such as heart disease prevention.

Finally, eating cherries before bed can help improve sleep quality by increasing the natural production of melatonin, which facilitates deeper, more restful sleep.

The calming properties of oranges

Oranges are fruits that can provide a variety of health benefits. They are rich in vitamin C and also contain nutrients that help reduce the risk of certain diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and some cancers.

Additionally, oranges contain antioxidants that help fight free radical damage.

The calming properties of oranges can be especially helpful in relieving stress and anxiety, as they have a calming effect on the physical and mental body. Plus, they’re considered an excellent source of natural hydration because they provide complete hydration without added calories or other harmful fats.

How fruit helps you fall asleep

Fruits are rich in carbohydrates that promote sleep. You can consume fresh fruit, canned, stewed or in juice. The high content of vitamins and minerals in fruit helps reduce deficiencies often responsible for sleep disturbances or insomnia. Almonds, pineapples and melons are rich in magnesium and kiwis in serotonin. Dates are high in carbohydrates, just like figs. Bananas contain melatonin, which is essential for falling asleep.

When to eat it

Contrary to what one might think, eating fruit in the evening helps improve sleep. The vitamin C found in large amounts in all citrus fruits isn’t enough for good sleep—it would take a huge fruit intake to impact sleep. The intake of carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals allows you to be in full health even during the night and not to lose any nutrients to allow yourself a peaceful sleep. The ideal is therefore to end dinner with a kiwi or almonds for a restful sleep: however, it is not recommended to skip dinner and go to bed on an empty stomach.