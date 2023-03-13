Preserving cognitive functions, taking care of one’s psycho-physical well-being, is the secret to aging well and living long. In this sense, the moderate consumption of fruit plays a role of primary importance, especially after the age of sixty. Fruit is not only rich in vitamins and antioxidants, but is a source of valuable resources for the brain. The important thing is to eat it in the right portions, always taking into account the seasonality and quality of the products.

Which fruit is good for the brain

First of all, a clarification needs to be made. When we speak of “fruit” we are referring to that which can be purchased at the fresh counter, at the greengrocer’s, at the market or in a supermarket. Therefore, any juices or other packaged drinks that contain – not all of them, mind you – high amounts of sugar and low percentages of pulp do not count. That said, let’s see which ones fruits they are good for the mind.

Let’s start immediately with a fruit available almost all year round: the banana. In addition to being an instant recharge of mineral salts, magnesium and potassium – mind you, tennis players devour at least a couple between one set and another – it’s a panacea for the brain. It contains vitamin B6, a coenzyme involved in the metabolism of amino acids and which, in addition, improves memory and mood.

Of primary importance for psycho-physical well-being are also the so-called “berry” fruits and, in general, all those of a red colour, from the most intense to purplish-bluish shades. And then: strawberry tree, grapes, currants and blueberries. The latter, especially the black ones, are strongly recommended for the over 60s because they have vasodilator, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, they stimulate cognitive functions by promoting blood flow to the brain.

Another noteworthy, but often underestimated fruit is the pomegranate. It contains a high amount of phytonutrients, including ellagitannins: a type of polyphenol that reduces oxidative stress and inflammation. Furthermore, many studies have highlighted the protective efficacy of pomegranate against the onset of some cognitive diseases such as, for example, Alzheimer’s.

Tomato and avocado

Although they are two fruits, avocado and tomato are considered as vegetables. Just think, for example, that they are often used for the preparation of savory recipes: salads, toast and so on.

Il pomodoro it is rich in lycopene, a natural substance belonging to the group of carotenoids, which acts as a very powerful antioxidant. Not only. Lycopene also has a protective action on ischemic brain damage and helps preserve memory from the risk of degeneracy.

The same is said for theavocado. In addition to being the “fruit of the moment”, versatile to the point of being used both for the preparation of dishes and cosmetic remedies, it is a panacea for health. It is very rich in lutein, a carotenoid with beneficial properties for vision and the brain. Finally, avocado contains tyrosine: the precursor of all the neurotransmitters that regulate mood and cognitive abilities, such as dopamine, adrenaline and noradrenaline.

Dried fruits and berries

Very rich in fatty acids, omega-3 and omega-6, the dried fruit it is a valuable source of antioxidants. In particular, almonds which, among other things, have a regenerative action on the nerves and brain. Not to mention that they are an excellent energy tonic, also promoting mood regulation.

Finally, the berries also have a neuroprotective and anti-aging action. The Goji seeds, for example, contain a significant amount of betaine: a substance which, during the process of assimilation by the liver, is converted into choline. This essential nutrient, also known as vitamin J, is essential for the production of acetylcholine, one of the most important neurotransmitters involved in cognitive development and memory.