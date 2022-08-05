The aspirants double (or almost double) Medicine students of the Piacenza campus. The number of pre-registration for the entrance test for the single-cycle degree program in English it is almost twice that collected in the last academic year, the first hosted by Alberoni College of via Emilia Parmense. From 4th to 22nd July last – useful period for submitting the online admission request – the University of Parma collected a total of 613 questions (333 those of 2021) by as many aspiring students and female students of Medicine and Surgeryarriving from Italy, but above all from abroad.

A mandatory step for potential freshmen, who have to compete with the test Imat (International Medical Admission Test), scheduled for next 13 September at the University of Parma – chosen by 210 candidates – and in the foreign locations envisaged by the call. The questions grow, while the number of places available (still provisional) equal to 100: 60 for Italian citizens (citizens of the European Union and equivalent non-EU citizens) and 40 for non-EU citizens residing abroad, the latter being the largest share of pre-enrollments for the entry test . Of the 613 applications received, 138 they come from would-be doctors with residence in Italyyou are from residing in Europe and well 469 by citizens residing in countries outside the European Union76.5% of the total.

During 2023 – as announced in June – the activation of you are “new offices” of the University of Parma at the Piacenza hospital, with the banning of posts as associate professor and researcher, figures at the helm of some complex operational units of the hospital also involved in the teaching activity of students.