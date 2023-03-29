That of the “cardio-metabolic” syndrome is the definition that best expresses the situation that involves 70% of people with diabetes (2.5 million out of a total of 3.8 million) for whom cardiovascular events are the main cause of death.

The opportunity to address the Italian situation with the experts and trace the most suitable approaches arises from Fondazione Italiana per il Cuore to continue the international process on the prevention of this combination of pathologies, promoted by the World Heart Federation (WHF)(1).

Diabetes, Folco: “The cardio-metabolic syndrome is the cause of a worrying increase in deaths of 70% in the last 10 years” “It is a privilege and an honor that the Italian Heart Foundation represents Italy within the global network of which the WHF is leader and coordinator, made up of more than 200 cardiac foundations, scientific societies and patient organizations in addition of 100 countries. We actively collaborate to make heart health a priority – intervenes Emmanuel Folco, President of the Italian Foundation for the Heart – to reduce the global burden of heart disease and stroke which together claim 18.6 million lives each year. One of the focuses is the cardio-metabolic syndrome in people with diabetes, of which half are unfortunately not aware of it, and which is the cause of a worrying 70% increase in deaths in the last 10 years”.

“The Roadmap on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases in people with diabetes developed by WHF in collaboration with the International Diabetes Federation – continue Fernando Lanas, WHF Roadmap Liaison Officer, WHF Science Committee member and Dan Gaita, representative of the World Heart Federation – is a fundamental reference document for anyone involved in the management of these pathologies starting from the planning, organization, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of approaches. It outlines a vision of an ideal care pathway, the potential obstacles along this pathway, and proposed solutions, with examples from practice.” Diabetes: here is the picture that worries: the Scorecard with the Italian data Among the data collected in the Scorecard on cardiovascular diseases in Italy(2), it emerges that there are about 3.8 million people with diabetes (types 1 and 2) of which 70% are treated with antihypertensive drugs and 60.8% are on lipid-lowering treatment. Also worrying is the situation involving almost half of the patients (49%) who are not at their blood pressure target despite treatment.

“A further demonstration of the importance of the relationship between diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is the alarming data(3) on the percentage that oscillates between 60% and 80% of people with diabetes who die from cardiovascular diseases. One more fact – intervenes Paul DiBartolo, President AMD Foundation (Association of Diabetologists) – is represented by 20.9% of patients with a high cardiovascular risk, followed by 15% who have already had a heart attack, stroke or vascular complications in the lower limbs, impressive numbers that give a clear idea of ​​the relevance of the problem. On top of these data is the information on kidney disease that results in about 40% of patients.

“Accurate cardiovascular screening in the diabetic patient, together with an overall estimate of cardiovascular risk – continues Massimo Volpe, President of SIPREC and La Sapienza University of Rome – constitutes an action of fundamental importance in order to implement the most appropriate individual therapeutic measures”. Diabetes: the incidence of risk factors in a country like ours, one of the longest-lived The Italian situation, from the point of view of premature and total mortality added to life expectancy, still appears comforting.

“However, it is not with regard to the prevalence and control of the main cardiovascular risk factors such as, for example, diabetes mellitus, hypercholesterolemia, arterial hypertension, smoking, sedentary lifestyle (factors related to lifestyle unhealthy detectable, unfortunately, even in adolescents). Considering that we are talking about modifiable risk factors – they go on Paolo Magni, Coordinator of the Scientific Committee of the Italian Heart Foundation and the University of Milan e Roberto Volpe, National Research Council-CNR and SIPREC (Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention) – all of us must work hard to ensure that Italy continues to be one of the longest-lived countries in the world and that this longevity is in good health”. Diabetes, inertia and adherence: two sides of the same coin “The recent SID-AMD(4) guidelines represent an important turning point in the management of diabetes and in particular of the so-called “cardio-metabolic syndrome”, where pharmacological interventions (and not only) have been clearly identified to “attack” effectively this problem. There are two relevant aspects that still hinder the achievement of the set targets. On the one hand, the therapeutic “inertia” – comment Angelo Avogaro, SID President (Italian Society of Diabetology) and University of Padua – that is, the resistance on the part of clinicians to use innovative, more effective and at the same time safer drugs, which would make it possible to reach the set targets in a simpler and safer way. On the other hand, the lack of “adherence” on the part of patients with chronic pathologies: in fact, 50% of patients interrupt (or change) the therapy without consulting their doctor a few months after starting it”. Diabetes, the importance of early diagnosis Diabetic patients have an increased risk of developing atherosclerosis and coronary heart disease. Early diagnosis of coronary artery disease in diabetic patients is therefore essential for the prevention and effective management of cardiovascular complications.

“Noninvasive imaging, such as coronary computed tomography or cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, can provide detailed information about the presence, severity, and location of coronary artery disease without resorting to invasive procedures such as coronary angiography. Imaging may also be useful for assessing the risk of future cardiovascular events – conclude Daniel Andreini, Director of Clinical Cardiology, Imaging and Sports Cardiology Unit, IRCCS Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital – and to monitor the effectiveness of treatment over time, or provide information on the presence and severity of atherosclerotic plaque which is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events”.