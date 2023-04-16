over 70% for breast cancers

In Emilia-Romagna, adherence to cancer screenings for early diagnosis and treatment of some of the most common forms of cancer, those of the colorectal, neck of the uterus and breast, exceeds pre-pandemic levels. The data monitored by the regional councilor for health policies and updated to 31 December 2022 relating to the three screening programs made available free of charge by the regional health service say so. Data from which further good news emerges: participation in Emilia-Romagna is higher than the national average for all three.

“The monitoring – underlines the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – confirms, in addition to the full recovery of the numbers, the centrality of the prevention and early diagnosis programs put in place by the Region. Adhering to free cancer screenings is important, it’s a sign of attention to your health. It only takes a few minutes to take care of ourselves”. For breast cancer screening, the percentage of adherence of the female target population (women in the 45-74 age group), which was 69% in 2021, rose to 71% in 2022; it went from 63 to 65% for cervical screening (women between 25 and 64 years), and from 51 to 53% for colorectal screening, which involves men and women between 50 and 69 years.

Growing numbers, but which can be further improved especially as regards the prevention of colorectal cancer, which is the second in frequency and mortality, considering the entire Italian and Emilia-Romagna male and female population. A simple and painless screening, which takes place through the fecal occult blood test, and very effective: in Emilia-Romagna, since it was introduced, i.e. in 2005, for those who have joined there has been a significant drop in new tumors and mortality both in men (-33% and -65% respectively) and in women (-21% and -54%). However, 47% of recipients still do not respond to the invitation to be screened, underestimating the importance of early diagnosis.

In fact, it is always the data that demonstrates and confirms it, also for breast and cervical cancer: in the target population -40% the incidence of cervical cancer and -50% mortality. For women who adhere to mammography screening: – 56% mortality due to breast cancer and -31% advanced forms of breast cancer. Increasingly reducing mortality, encouraging early diagnosis and encouraging the widest possible adhesion of the resident and domiciled population in Emilia-Romagna: this is the objective towards which the Region and the entire health service continue to work.