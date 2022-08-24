Fighting “couch sickness” is one of the secrets of healthy longevity. And we should never stop, not even when we are heading towards 90. The classic safe walk, without exaggerating and falling into the “Highlander syndrome” by demanding too much from the body, becomes a sort of safe conduct for heart health. Even in octogenarians. And like a policy, it helps protect you for years to come.

Considering the over 85s

To signal how it is always essential to wear shoes and move is a research that will be presented at the Congress of European Society of Cardiology (Esc) which is scheduled in the next few days in Barcelona. The originality of the study lies in the population considered, aged 85 and up. For those who can walk regularly each day, one hour of movement per week is associated with greater longevity in this age group.

Heart door Too much TV, little movement: so the risk of thromboembolism rises by Federico Mereta January 31, 2022



It takes little, but regularly

If you go to see the directions of the World Health Organization (WHO), the advice for adults is to do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous intensity activity, also in combination. But when old age is pressing, the important thing is not to resign yourself to a sedentary lifestyle. “Adults are less likely to meet activity recommendations as they get older,” the survey author commented Moo-Nyun Jin Inje Sanggye Paik Hospital of Seoul University. Our study suggests that walking at least one hour per week is beneficial for people aged 85 and over. Put simply, walk for 10 minutes every day. “

Average age of the participants 87 years

The research examined the association between walking and risks of cardiovascular and all-cause mortality among adults aged 85 and over, including over 7,000 people whose information is available in the National Health Insurance Service database. Korean (Nhis). The average age of the participants is 87, with over two thirds of them being women.

Heart door After a heart attack, Nordic Walking is ideal for the heart by Federico Mereta August 10, 2022



Five types of elderly

Participants completed a leisure physical activity questionnaire that asked the length of time spent each week walking at a slow pace, moderate-intensity activities such as cycling and brisk walking, and vigorous intensity activities such as running. Then the subjects were classified into five groups based on the time they spent walking at a leisurely pace each week. 57.5% of participants did not walk, 8.5% walked less than an hour, 12% walked one to two hours, 8.7% walked two to three hours, and 13.3 % had a major activity. Only 538 participants (7.6%) met guideline recommendations for moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity. The scholars analyzed the associations between walking, all cause mortality and cardiovascular mortalityobviously also considering the energy expenditure associated with movement.

Heart protected from walks

Compared to inactive individuals, those who walked at least one hour per week had 40% and 39% lower relative risk of mortality from all causes as well as from cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack or stroke, respectively. In short: subject to the necessary mathematical evaluations, there is the certainty that walking regularly means age better even in the most advanced ages. “Walking was linked to a lower likelihood of dying in the elderly, regardless of whether or not they did moderate to vigorous physical activity – the researcher commented.” Now it is a question of defining homework, age by age. The WHO proposal certainly cannot be considered as an objective when the years increase. And we must not exaggerate. But identifying the minimum amount of exercise intended for the elderly becomes a goal, considering that it takes very little to limit the risks for the heart and the body: ten minutes a day!