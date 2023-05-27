Over 95% of Italians take more than one shower a day. But is washing so much good for you?

We are the cleanest, despite even those who say, for parochial reasons, that in some areas of our country someone uses soap less. Actually, nobody washes like the Italians. That’s what it reveals GeomappedInstagram page specialized in geography, numbers and statistics: over 95% of the inhabitants of our country declare that they take a shower at least once a day. Is in the rest of Europe? In most states, less than 65% have the same daily habit, preferring a less frequent washing. The closest to Italy is Portugal, where the daily shower affects 85-94% of the population, followed by Spain and Greece, while elsewhere, among shower lovers, it does not reach three quarters of the inhabitants.

However, even if frequent showers are considered a good habit, “some clarifications need to be made. Showering too often and using very hot water can lead to alterations of the composition of fat and water content (hydrolipidic film) of the skin, skin pH and microorganisms harmless that usually reside on our skin, causing damage to skin barrier function and hydration”, he explains to us Clara De SimoneAssociate Professor of Dermatology, Gemelli Polyclinic Rome.

With what risks?

“Skin irritation, dryness and allergic reactions. In addition to how often you shower and the temperature of the water, the type of cleanser or body wash you use can also affect your skin health. Excessive use of skin hygiene products can in fact alter the response of the immune system to react correctly to external stimuli, thus increasing the possibility of developing allergies”.

What kind of cleaners should we prefer for the shower then?

“The best products have different characteristics based on the skin type of the person using them. However, some elements to consider when choosing are: delicate formulations fragrance free, that they don’t foam too much so as not to deprive the skin of its natural hydrolipidic film and not to alter the pH which normally fluctuates around values ​​of 5.6, i.e. an acid pH”.

Which skin types are most sensitive to frequent washing?

“For example, those with dry skin potentially expose it to irritation. Frequent showering can modify the natural barrier function of the skin, paradoxically leading to a greater loss of water and therefore to increased skin dryness. Particularly exposed to this risk are people suffering from atopic dermatitis, a very common condition, characterized by a constitutional dryness of the skin and a dysfunction of the skin barrier, which causes generalized itching and can be debilitating for the quality of life of those who he suffers from it. Therefore, people with dry and sensitive skin types should limit the frequency of showering, duration and keep the water temperature not too hot. Cleansers for dry skin must contain moisturizing active ingredients such as ceramides. The objective, in fact, is to preserve – as mentioned – the hydrolipidic film of the skin. Detergent oils or non-soap soaps are preferred, which leave the skin hydrated and soft. Green light therefore to cleaning exclusively with soap-free and non-foaming detergents, or aqueous solutions such as thermal water or micellar water”.

Can more general recommendations be given on the ideal number of showers per week to take?

“The optimal weekly frequency depends on an individual’s skin type and lifestyle. In general, it is recommended to take a shower once a day or every other day to maintain good hygiene without causing excessive dryness or irritation of the skin. However, who has the particularly dry or sensitive skin should limit shower frequency to 2-3 times a week. In the summer, with the heat, it becomes necessary to wash more often; but, especially for subjects with dry or irritable skin, it would be better to alternate a few washes with water only. Finally, showers that are not too long and with water at room temperature are preferable”.