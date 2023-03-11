March 10, 202311:48

Three boats adrift: the interventions are particularly complex due to the large number of people on board the boats. Asked for support from the Navy









Ansa Still migrants adrift in the Mediterranean, after the tragedy of Cutro. The Coast Guard it intervened to help around 1,300 people on boats trying to reach Italy. Three patrol boats left, about 70 miles south of Crotone, to assist a boat with about 500 migrants on board, it is then landed in the port of Crotone. Other units of the Coast Guard have provided assistance to two other boats with a total of about 800 migrants on board which are, however, about 100 miles from Roccella Ionica. The rescue operations are particularly complex due to the large number of people on board the adrift boats. The ship Diciotti also intervened. Support has been requested Navy. Sea Watch: “They can’t take it and refuse our help.”

The barge carrying 500 people was a

fishing vessel in poor conditionwho was browsing a

sea ​​force 6. The landing operations began just before one o’clock. The migrants were taken to the reception center of

Island of Capo Rizzuto.

Diciotti rescues 480 people Over 480 migrants were rescued by the Diciotti ship, while it was en route to Lampedusa to transfer hundreds of guests from the hotspot. The coast guard boat later arrived on the island, where it took on board 188 people who were in the structure in the Imbriacola district, where there are 2,700 refugees out of the 400 places officially available.

Alarm Phone: “500 people on a boat in distress” Alarm Phone, the telephone service that receives requests for rescue at sea, had launched the alert saying it was “in contact with about 500 people on a boat that left Libya”. The boat “called from the Italian Sar area. We have alerted the competent authorities. Don’t waste time: send help immediately”, reads the Alarm Phone Twitter account. Following the report, a coast guard patrol boat, the CP235, set sail from Pozzallo for a rescue operation at sea. The prefectures of Ragusa, Syracuse, Catania and Messina would have been pre-alerted for the reception.

“Situation of grave danger, there is not a minute to lose” On board the trawler there is a “situation of serious danger” says the head of mission of Mediterranea Saving Humans underlining that “between 9 and 10 the Frontex Eagle 1 aircraft flew over the vessel’s position and the same did a US Navy helicopter. Mediterranea requests that a rescue operation be launched immediately. “There isn’t a minute to lose. MRCC Rome has had all the information for several hours. And for the avoidance of doubt, this is a distressing situation, it’s not a police operation that’s needed, it’s a fishing boat full of refugees on the run, asking for help, there are dozens of women and children and from on board they report that they are already taking on water”. For this reason, concludes Cararini, “we ask that please send the patrol boats and aircraft of the Coast Guard, which will open a Sar event”.

Sea Watch: “Refused our help” Sea Watch comments on the emergency situation in a tweet, where he writes that in the last two days the Sea Bird aircraft “sighted 36 boats in distress. The Italian coast guard tried to rescue seven other boats with their already overcrowded patrol boat. In Meanwhile, the Italian Sea Rescue Coordination Center ignores the support offered by the NGOs. At sea, all ships, authorities and civil society are needed, while the new decree goes exactly in the opposite direction. Unacceptable”.

