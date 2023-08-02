Over a thousand young people from Bergamo on their way to the WYD in Lisbon

“I hope this experience will always remain engraved in your memories and in the depths of yourselves”: this is the wish addressed by Bishop Francesco Beschi on the bus to the pilgrims from Bergamo at the beginning of the journey for World Youth Day in Lisbon. The bishop addressed a greeting and thanks to the over one thousand young people who began their journey on Tuesday 1 August aboard 17 buses from our diocese and to the priests who accompany them. On Wednesday 2 August in Lourdes there will be the first catechesis with the bishop, then Mass in the grotto “which we will share – anticipated the bishop – with many other pilgrims from Italy and Europe”. In the afternoon there will then be the opportunity to participate in the procession of the sick and in the torchlight vigil in the sanctuary.

The bishop invited the young people to entrust their expectations and desires to prayer. Leaving is the time for greetings, hugs, the joy of being together. The first stage, from Bergamo to Lourdes, is about 1100 kilometres: there was time to sing, chat, play cards and (perhaps) get some sleep. At dinner time, the coaches gathered in the motorway restaurants, the first meeting place for the young people from the various oratories. There are those, like Chiara Spini of the parish of Loreto, in the city, who are at the second WYD: «Seven years have passed, in Krakow I was not yet of age. At the time, the aspect that struck me the most was the welcome received from the Poles. I’m curious to experience a different situation, with today’s gaze».

Others, like Antonio Misseri, 19, from the parish of Borgo Santa Caterina, are experiencing their first WYD: «I play the guitar and I prepared myself with the other musicians and with the choir, made up of young people from various oratories, to accompany the celebrations. I didn’t know what WYD was before we were offered to participate a few months ago. I like the idea of ​​meeting people from all over the world and seeing first-hand that there are many other young people who believe and want to express it by meeting the Pope and living this important experience of faith together”.

