Over, how to remove age spots on the skin

Age spots, are small dark-toned skin spots that gradually appear over time. A constant for the over category grappling with the multiplication of these small presences, with an irregular format and often also in relief.

The age spots of the skin appear in the form of keratosis and can also be rough to the touch, appearing on the hands, face, scalp and also in other parts of the body. But age spots can also appear due to an overproduction of melanin, also known as hyperpigmentation. Can I cure or remove? Let’s find out together.

Age spots, what they are and how they form

Take care of skinfrom an early age, is the first rule to slow down the natural ageing but also to protect her from sunrays. As much as these can do you good, over time, they can facilitate the formation of skin blemishes and spots, or favor the formation of problems. This is why the skin must be able to count on the presence of a correct sunscreen, a cream protection that preserves its well-being.

However, over the years it is possible to notice the creation of skin spots of different sizes, with colors that change from light brown to dark brown. The responsibility is to be attributed to incorrect exposure to the sun’s rays, as mentioned, but mainly to the natural aging of the skin, or to a slowdown in cell turnover which usually happens every month. This can promote an accumulation of keratin under the skin and the formation of rough, irregular patches known as keratosis.

When instead it is there hyperpigmentation to favor skin spots, we can speak of an irregular increase in the production of melanin, a direct consequence of incorrect exposure to the sun, which thus favors the condition and formation of spots. These can affect the area of ​​the face, the hands but also the area of ​​the back and legs. In some cases, age spots can also appear as a result of hormonal changes.

All remedies and solutions

As we have discovered, age spots can alter the color of the skin, must be monitored and can have a negative effect on personal self-esteem. To slow down its formation it is important to rely on prevention, from an early age, thus limiting its development processes. If they are present, it is important to carry out a annual dermatological checkupto monitor their health. Your doctor may suggest the creme and the most suitable products to lighten them, or to facilitate their exfoliation. Among the most suitable are those based on urea or salicylic acid, or in the most important cases you can opt for the use of laser therapy, peeling, focused radiofrequency and cryotherapy, in addition to photodynamic therapy, through the use of a specific cream and a particular light source. But in nature there are a number of products which can help lighten skin and age spots, giving greater brightness. Here are some:

lemon : the juice is perfect for the skin, just dab it on the skin before going to sleep, a practice that stimulates the formation of collagen, improving its tone;

: the juice is perfect for the skin, just dab it on the skin before going to sleep, a practice that stimulates the formation of collagen, improving its tone; garlic : it is rubbed fresh on the offending parts, even several times a day, so as to decrease the chromatic intensity of age spots;

: it is rubbed fresh on the offending parts, even several times a day, so as to decrease the chromatic intensity of age spots; apple cider vinegar : passed on the affected part it allows to lighten the skin, just leave it to act for twenty minutes before rinsing everything by dabbing with a clean cotton cloth;

: passed on the affected part it allows to lighten the skin, just leave it to act for twenty minutes before rinsing everything by dabbing with a clean cotton cloth; true alue : it is applied to the skin several times a day, so as to leave it to act so that it can lighten age spots;

: it is applied to the skin several times a day, so as to leave it to act so that it can lighten age spots; onion : the presence of vitamin C and sulfur allows skin regeneration but also the possibility of plumping out wrinkles, smoothing the spots. The juice is perfect for these operations, it is rubbed and left to act for ten minutes, before rinsing;

: the presence of vitamin C and sulfur allows skin regeneration but also the possibility of plumping out wrinkles, smoothing the spots. The juice is perfect for these operations, it is rubbed and left to act for ten minutes, before rinsing; strawberries and lemon: the strawberries are blended together with the juice of a lemon to obtain a soft puree to be applied on the face, a real cure-all for lightening age spots.

For healthy and luminous skin it is important to guarantee correct sun exposure but also the use of specific products and creams to be used only on medical advice. Don’t forget to make a proper one too cleaningexfoliating and moisturizing, as well as taking foodsrich in antioxidant properties, vitamins C and E, able to facilitate skin regeneration and to drink lots of water for a constant hydration.