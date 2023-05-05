Over time, cell phone abuse would increase the risk of hypertension

“As much as those who like to chat”, said Sabrina Ferilli in a commercial a few years ago. The important thing, we can add, is not to overdo it. because too much phone time can affect blood pressure. So at least it seems in the light of the study appeared on European Heart Journal – Digital Healthjournal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

According to the results of the research, in fact, those who stay with the cell phone receiver attached to their ear for half an hour or more every week would increase the risk of developing hypertension by 12% compared to those who do not reach 30 minutes a week.