Having a strong heart helps you live longer and healthier. It is no coincidence that heart disease is one of the main causes of mortality in the over 60s. According to some data released by the Ministry of Health, ischemic heart disease is responsible for 9.9% of deaths (10.8% in males and 9% in females), while cerebrovascular accidents by 8.8% (7.3% in males and 10.1% in females). Having said that, with a healthy and balanced lifestyle it is possible to protect oneself from the onset of any cardiovascular diseases. For the benefit of one healthy and peaceful longevity.

Why the heart weakens with age

Question: Why does the heart weaken with age? In reality there is an explanation and, in many cases, it is not just a mere physiological question. It goes without saying that, as with most organs, the heart muscle also “ages”. Just think, for example, that over the years the arteries they stiffen causing a rise in blood pressure. This condition, as stated on the website of the Monzino Institute, one of the major reference centers for the treatment and prevention of heart disease, can lead to the formation of some atherosclerotic plaques, often the cause of a heart attack.

Another consequence of age is the fibrous deterioration of the tissue that transmits the electrical impulse of the heartbeat. This condition, in the most serious cases, can lead tocardiac arrest due to the absence of contraction. But there are also “non-physiological” causes, often underestimated, which weaken the heart muscle such as a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, a diet high in fat or sugar and stress.

What to do to strengthen the heart: the 7 golden rules

Before stating the golden rules to keep the heart healthy, it is good to remember the importance of prevention. Regularly undergoing diagnostic tests (specialist visit, electrocardiogram, stress test, etc.) helps prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease. In fact, some randomized clinical trials have shown that the incidence of death decreases with a high number of cardiological screenings. In summary: the more you control yourself, the better.

Without this premise, here are what they are – according to a research carried out by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation – the 7 healthy habits that protect the heart:

not smoking;

do regular physical activity;

eat healthy;

keep blood sugar levels low;

keep blood pressure within limits;

keep cholesterol under control;

have a body mass index appropriate to the weight-to-height ratio.

Indeed, it is known that thephysical activity it is a cure-all for health. Even more so it is to strengthen the heart muscle. Some low-intensity exercise, along with 30 minutes of walking at a moderate pace a day, greatly reduces the risk of high blood pressure, heart failure, coronary heart disease, or stroke. According to experts, oxygen absorption and therefore heart function and blood fluidity would increase insulin sensitivity, lowering triglycerides and blood pressure. This leads to a reduction in the risk of obesity in old age.

Me too’diet it is essential to reduce the risk of any cardiovascular diseases. Foods rich in omega-3s and fatty acids, such as oily fish or dried fruit, are allies of the heart and therefore should be integrated into every senior’s diet.

Finally, one last tip is to listen to music and pursue a hobby. Recent studies have shown that theuntil it is the best medicine to counteract stress and prevent depression in old age.