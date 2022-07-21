Home Health Overclocking Data Appears – Intel Arc A770 Running Video Exposure, Overclocking 2,502 MHz, 285W Power Consumption
The YouTube channel LinusTechTips just had a video showing the Intel Arc A770 discrete graphics card on the computer and game testing, and the video also featured Ryan Shrout and Tom Petersen from Intel.

Tom Petersen told in the video that the R&D team has divided the game into 3 levels according to the optimization of the Arc driver, and the price of the graphics card will be priced based on the Tier 3 game; the so-called Tier 3 means that there is no Plan to assign manpower to optimize the game.

As for Tier 1 games, it is probably known to include: F1 2021, Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Borderlands 3 and Fornite, etc., these games have appeared on the Intel Arc A750 test data.

At the same time, Tom Petersen also emphasized that the price of the Arc A770 will be adjusted under the condition of “kill everyone in price to performance”, and we can probably expect its price to be below $400.

However, the specifications of Arc A770 have not yet been announced, but when setting in the video through the Arc Control software, it can be seen that the graphics card is running at an overclocked frequency of 2,502MHz, and the GPU Power Limit figure is also provided to 285W (the default estimate is 225W) ;also.

It is surprising that the GPU Temperature Limit is opened to 125 degrees Celsius, and it is worth noting that AMD and NVIDIA have not disclosed this number, and referring to the RTX graphics card, when the temperature reaches 85 degrees, the frequency will be reduced, and if it exceeds 9x degrees, it will shut down. . As for the high value of 125 degrees displayed in Intel Arc Control this time, what does it mean?

