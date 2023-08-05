Home » Overcoming Motion Sickness: Tips and Remedies for a Comfortable Journey
Health

Overcoming Motion Sickness: Tips and Remedies for a Comfortable Journey

by admin
Overcoming Motion Sickness: Tips and Remedies for a Comfortable Journey

Motion sickness, including seasickness, can be effectively countered with phytotherapeutic and homeopathic solutions, according to Dr. Gabriella Turco, a surgeon expert in phytotherapy and homeopathy. Motion sickness occurs when there is a “short circuit” in the brain due to conflicting stimuli from the eyes and the vestibular apparatus, which controls balance. Symptoms of motion sickness can include nausea, dizziness, vomiting, headache, and general malaise.

One well-known remedy for motion sickness is ginger, known for its anti-nausea properties. Ginger can be consumed in various forms such as candies, herbal teas, or as a mother tincture formulation of 30 drops in water. It is recommended to take ginger 24 hours before the trip and continue taking it throughout the journey. Glyceric macerate of linden buds is another effective remedy that relaxes and calms, reducing symptoms of seasickness. It should also be taken at a dose of 30 drops in water, starting the day before the trip and continuing for the duration of the journey.

Homeopathy also offers remedies for seasickness. Cocculus 5CH is recommended for countering nausea, weakness, and pallor, especially when the need to remain motionless on the boat is felt. Tabacum 5CH is indicated when vertigo, cooling of the body, and the need to be outdoors are experienced. Both homeopathic remedies can be taken as 3 granules before boarding and as needed during the journey. Dr. Turco suggests that Cocculus 5CH and Tabacum 5CH can also be used simultaneously.

While summer is the best time to enjoy the sea, those suffering from motion sickness may experience discomfort even on short trips. It is important to be aware of these remedies and seek advice from healthcare professionals specializing in phytotherapy and homeopathy to effectively manage and overcome motion sickness.

August 5 – 08:49

You may also like

Exploring John F. Kennedy’s Call for Physical Fitness...

How to get the heating coil clean

Effective Strategies for Fighting Cholesterol: Seven Tricks to...

MotoGP, GP Silverstone: qualifying and pole live. Now...

Due to plastic parts: Recall for “Gut &...

Kata, uncle arrested for rent racket – breaking...

Octopus: Cooking Tips and Debunking the Myth of...

Margot Robbie completed this workout

The Health Benefits of Melon: A Superfood for...

a “pretend” could be enough to stop –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy