Overcoming Motion Sickness: Tips and Remedies for a Comfortable Journey

Motion sickness, including seasickness, can be effectively countered with phytotherapeutic and homeopathic solutions, according to Dr. Gabriella Turco, a surgeon expert in phytotherapy and homeopathy. Motion sickness occurs when there is a “short circuit” in the brain due to conflicting stimuli from the eyes and the vestibular apparatus, which controls balance. Symptoms of motion sickness can include nausea, dizziness, vomiting, headache, and general malaise.

One well-known remedy for motion sickness is ginger, known for its anti-nausea properties. Ginger can be consumed in various forms such as candies, herbal teas, or as a mother tincture formulation of 30 drops in water. It is recommended to take ginger 24 hours before the trip and continue taking it throughout the journey. Glyceric macerate of linden buds is another effective remedy that relaxes and calms, reducing symptoms of seasickness. It should also be taken at a dose of 30 drops in water, starting the day before the trip and continuing for the duration of the journey.

Homeopathy also offers remedies for seasickness. Cocculus 5CH is recommended for countering nausea, weakness, and pallor, especially when the need to remain motionless on the boat is felt. Tabacum 5CH is indicated when vertigo, cooling of the body, and the need to be outdoors are experienced. Both homeopathic remedies can be taken as 3 granules before boarding and as needed during the journey. Dr. Turco suggests that Cocculus 5CH and Tabacum 5CH can also be used simultaneously.

While summer is the best time to enjoy the sea, those suffering from motion sickness may experience discomfort even on short trips. It is important to be aware of these remedies and seek advice from healthcare professionals specializing in phytotherapy and homeopathy to effectively manage and overcome motion sickness.

