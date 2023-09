Were you born big? Your children will be too, with an incidence more than double that of normal weight if you are the father, and more than three times if you are the mother. For the first time, an unequivocal link has been found between the outsized growth of the fetus and the genetic predisposition of its parents. A condition that is rarely talked about, but which still leads to complications and must be monitored exactly like the low weight of premature babies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook