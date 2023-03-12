The NGO’s denunciation lasts: “We are shocked. According to various sources, dozens of people on this boat drowned. As of 2.28 am on March 11, the authorities were informed of the urgency and of the dangerous situation. The Italian authorities delayed deliberately leaving the rescued to die”. The 17 survivors were rescued by a merchant ship in the area. Tajani: “Don’t exploit what happens”

They have been adrift all night, at the mercy of the where high, off the Libyan coast. The NGOs that sighted them reported the boat to both the so-called Libyan Coast Guardwho immediately clarified that he did not want to intervene, both the National Rescue Coordination Center (Mrcc) Italian who, according to the story of Sea Watch, stopped communicating. On Sunday the most dreaded epilogue: the boat stopped overturned30 people turn out disperse. Alarm Phone attacks: “The Italian authorities have knowingly delayed help and they have them let die“. The 17 survivors, however, were rescued by the merchant ship arrived first on site.

Through its Twitter profile, the NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans he says that “according to various sources, the boat capsized this morning and many of the 47 people on board are missing. Alarm Phone he had informed all the authorities at 2.28 on Saturday, signaling the dangerous situation. Nobody intervened for more than 24 hours”. The accusation launched by Alarm Phone against the authorities of the states involved, including the Italian one, is harsher: “We are shocked. According to various sources, there are dozens of people on this boat drown. From 2.28 am on 11 March, the authorities were informed of the urgency and of the dangerous situation. The Italian authorities have deliberately delayed the rescue letting them die.”

The Italian coastguards reply by saying that “the rescue operation took place outside thearea of ​​responsibility Sar Italian recording the inactivity of the other National Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centers concerned by area”. While the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajanigoes back to talking about instrumental accusations: “You never have to exploit what happens. I am convinced, knowing the Coast Guard, the Italian Navy and the Guardia di Finanza, that these men of the sea never leave anyone without help”. And he then goes back to repeating the formula used by various government officials to justify their choices on immigration, after the shipwreck of Cutro: “We have always maintained that it was necessary prevent departures of boats not up to face the sea. We have already given one ship to the Libyan Coast Guard, two more will be delivered in the coming days a Messina with the support of a European Commission which finances the purchase of the patrol boats”.

Meanwhile, the cargo ship that arrived first near the boat at the mercy of the sea rescued the survivors who ended up in the water after the vessel capsized, as Alarm Phone points out. “After the sinking with many deaths, we fear that the survivors, who saw their friends die before being rescued by a merchant ship, will be forced to go to Libya o Tunisia where they await them inhumane conditions. We ask that all survivors be taken to a safe place in Europe“. The search operations for the missing migrants continue with the help of the merchant ships present in the area, with two more cargo ships reaching the search area and with the overflight of two aircraft Frontex.

The first sighting occurred from the NGO plane Sea Watch which, in the late afternoon of 11 March, spotted a vessel with 47 people on board off the coast of Libyan coasts. It was an overcrowded hull, among very high waves, as can be seen from the photos published by the NGO on social media. “Seabird has sighted the vessel in contact with Alarm Phone“, wrote from Sea Watch. Emphasizing how alongside the boat there is “un mercantile who received order from Rome Relief Coordination Center to coordinate with so-called Libyan coast guard“. Therefore, the Italian authorities allegedly “unloaded” on Tripoli il rescue of that vessel. But the fear for the shipwrecked increases over time: “No help is coming from Libya”.

So much so that, on the morning of Sunday 12 March, Alarm Phone he relaunched: “The people in difficulty called us again this morning. More than 24 hours after our initial notification to the authorities, they are exhausted and still at sea, battling wind and rough weather. We urge the authorities to coordinate a rescue as soon as possible and get people to safety in Italy.” Only that the Italian authorities would have given up intervening, leaving the task to the Libyans, given that the boat was in their territorial waters. “While the weather is deteriorating and making intervention difficult, Tripoli claims it is unable to send a patrol boat,” adds the NGO Sea Watch. Which points out how many times in the past the Italian authorities have coordinated a rescue in this area. “We ask that the same be done by avoiding new deaths”.

#Seabird sighted the vessel in contact with @alarm_phone.

It is dangerously overcrowded and among scary waves. Near it a merchant ship that has received orders from the Rome Rescue Coordination Center to coordinate with the so-called Libyan coast guard. pic.twitter.com/qDFyKOAZcQ — Sea-Watch Italy (@SeaWatchItaly) March 11, 2023

Also because the hours pass, but no one comes from the North African country to rescue the shipwrecked. “Time is running out to save about 50 people aboard this boat that drifts among the where to raise“, wrote Sea Watch. Now it’s already too late.