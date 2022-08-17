The Overwatch League returned last week after a mid-season hiatus, and after returning, players found themselves having to adapt and play a new meta, in which the Junker Queen is a playable tank. This shift has led to some changes in expected outcomes, as the “best” teams seem to be constantly trying to master new strategies. Below are the results for the week.
- London Spitfire 1-3 Florida Mayhem
- Houston Outlaws 2-3 New York Excelsior
- Los Angeles Gladiators 2-3 Dallas Fuel
- Boston Uprising 3-1 Atlanta Reign
- Washington Justices 2-3 San Francisco Shock
- Vancouver Titans 2-3 Toronto Provocation
- Boston Uprising 0-3 London Spitfire
- Paris Eternal 0-3 Washington Justice
- Los Angeles Gladiators 2-3 Houston Outlaws
- Vancouver Titans 3-0 Paris Eternal
- Florida Mayhem 0-3 San Francisco Shock
- New York Excelsior 1-3 Dallas Fuel
- Toronto defies Atlanta 3-1 to defend title
In the most interesting result, the Gladiators, the defending Kickoff Clash and Midseason Madness champs, ended up losing both games this week. While it’s likely to be a growing pain as it adjusts to the new season, we’ll just have to see if the Gladiators can correct next week’s game.