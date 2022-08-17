The Overwatch League returned last week after a mid-season hiatus, and after returning, players found themselves having to adapt and play a new meta, in which the Junker Queen is a playable tank. This shift has led to some changes in expected outcomes, as the “best” teams seem to be constantly trying to master new strategies. Below are the results for the week.

London Spitfire 1-3 Florida Mayhem

Houston Outlaws 2-3 New York Excelsior

Los Angeles Gladiators 2-3 Dallas Fuel

Boston Uprising 3-1 Atlanta Reign

Washington Justices 2-3 San Francisco Shock

Vancouver Titans 2-3 Toronto Provocation

Boston Uprising 0-3 London Spitfire

Paris Eternal 0-3 Washington Justice

Los Angeles Gladiators 2-3 Houston Outlaws

Vancouver Titans 3-0 Paris Eternal

Florida Mayhem 0-3 San Francisco Shock

New York Excelsior 1-3 Dallas Fuel

Toronto defies Atlanta 3-1 to defend title



In the most interesting result, the Gladiators, the defending Kickoff Clash and Midseason Madness champs, ended up losing both games this week. While it’s likely to be a growing pain as it adjusts to the new season, we’ll just have to see if the Gladiators can correct next week’s game.