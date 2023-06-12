Overweight children: how to behave and what to do

If your child is overweight and you want to allow him to have an adequate weight, we suggest you follow these tips.

The importance of healthy weight in children is a topic of great relevance, as the increasing number of overweight and obese children poses a public health challenge. Addressing the issue of excess weight in children requires a holistic approach involving families, schools, health professionals and society as a whole.

It is vital to promote a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular exercise. Parents and caregivers have a crucial role in providing a healthy eating environment in the home and in promoting healthy eating habits from early childhood. Let’s find out together how to act in detail.

What to do if your child is overweight

Before taking any action, it is essential to consult the pediatrician or family doctor. These health professionals can assess the child’s weight, height and other growth parameters, providing an accurate indication of his or her physical condition. The doctor will be able to provide specific information and advice based on the individual characteristics of the child, thus helping to develop an appropriate action plan.

One of the key points in children’s weight management is adopt a healthy lifestyle at the family level. Parents play a vital role in providing a balanced food environment and encouraging a regular physical activity routine. It is important to promote a varied and balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Limiting your intake of foods high in sugar, saturated fat and salt is equally essential. Exercise is another crucial aspect of maintaining a healthy weight. Children should be encouraged to engage in daily physical activity, which may include outdoor play, sports, dance, or other forms of movement that engage and entertain them.

It is crucial to emphasize that emotional support and positive nurturing are key elements in children’s weight management. Avoiding negative comments about your child’s body or fitness is essential to preserve their self-esteem and promote a healthy approach to well-being. In addition, involving your child in decisions about food and physical activity can increase his sense of responsibility and her involvement. In conclusion, addressing excess weight in children requires a combination of targeted strategies, medical advice and family support. Every child has a unique physique and the reasons for being overweight can vary.