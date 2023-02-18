A certain number of people in the world follow vegetarian diets and food patterns and do so for various reasons: health, environmental, economic or even religious reasons. There are many types of vegetarian diets, including the defined one ovo-vegetarianaThat excludes all foods of animal origin with the exception of eggs. Meat, poultry, fish or dairy products such as milk, yogurt and cheese are eliminated, but whole eggs, egg whites and foods containing eggs such as mayonnaise, egg noodles and some baked goods are permitted. Ovo-vegetarian diets are less popular than vegan diets, which completely exclude all foods and animal by-products, and lacto-ovo-vegetarian, which include dairy products and eggs but not meat, poultry or fish. Well-planned vegetarian diets – of any kind – are usually nutritious and healthy. However, there are several reasons why someone may choose an ovo-vegetarian diet over other vegetarian diets.

Whole eggs are both cheap and nutritious, which makes them a popular choice optimal food in addition to any plant-based diet. They are in fact configured as an excellent source of high quality protein, B vitamins and anti-inflammatory compounds. This is why some people choose to include eggs in an otherwise animal-free diet if they have difficulty meeting their nutritional needs on a strictly vegan diet.

An ovo-vegetarian diet is also an appropriate choice for those who want to be vegetarian but have allergies or sensitivities to dairy products, which are classic foods of the vegetarian diet. Additionally, others may choose the diet due to religious, environmental, or ethical concerns about the treatment of animals used to produce meat and dairy products. Those motivated by these ethical issues often make sure they eat only eggs and egg products, in addition to plant foods.

The potential benefits of the ovo-vegetarian diet

An ovo-vegetarian diet can benefit health in a number of ways. First, it can help improve the quality of nutrition. Research suggest that people on vegetarian diets (typically) eat richer foods of nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains, compared to non-vegetarians following a Western-style diet of processed and refined foods. Obviously this advantage is not present if the comparison takes place with non-vegetarians who follow genuine diets based on quality foods with a low degree of industrial processing. Ovo-vegetarians also tend to consume fewer calories from added sugar, unhealthy fats such as the hydrogenated ones typical of industrial food and are generally not subject to salt abuse.

Healthy for the heart

If you’re looking to make dietary changes that benefit your heart, an ovo-vegetarian diet might be effective. Several studies note that vegetarians can have a 30-40% reduced risk of heart disease, compared to non-vegetarians who follow diets based on industrial and refined products. Furthermore, when coupled with regular physical activity and stress management practices, vegetarian diets have proved to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levelsas well as reverse the buildup of plaque within blood vessels.

Promotes metabolic health and stable blood sugar

Well planned vegetarian diets can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes improving blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity. A recent review of 14 studies found that a vegetarian diet is inversely associated with the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes compared to standard Western-style diets based on refined and industrial products. People already with a diabetes condition can improve insulin sensitivity adhering to a vegetarian-type diet, second other scientific studies. It should be noted that all these studies take into consideration well balanced and really healthy vegetarian diets, prepared by doctors and nutritionists. Therefore, it is not a question of simply eating “without animal foods”, as many people do arbitrarily. In the latter case, we often end up following a diet mainly with a high glycemic index and based on foods such as refined flours, focaccia, biscuits, white rice, potatoes, carbohydrates in general and fruit or vegetables containing sugars such as courgettes, tomatoes and carrots. but without eggs and with very little protein and fat. This type of “vegetarian” diet is not healthy at all and does not correspond to the vegetarian diets on which the scientific studies that I report here in the article are made. In fact, it is no coincidence that the studies cited show that foods such as dark green leafy vegetables and root vegetables with a high content of fiber, beta-carotene, vitamin C and magnesium are the elements that have the strongest preventive effects, and these substances are not contained in white rice and biscuits, which are also part of a vegetarian diet. A balanced and healthy vegetarian diet must include the consumption of eggs and often also milk derivatives such as cheese, butter and yoghurt.

Other benefits

Vegetarian diets are associated with many other health and lifestyle benefits, including weight loss. Vegetarian diets are often lower in calories and can promote weight loss more effectively than omnivorous diets. They are also associated with gut health. Vegetarian diets are rich in fiber and plant compounds that promote the health and growth of healthy intestinal bacteria, which leads to better digestive function and improved immunity.

Possible drawbacks of vegetarian diets

For most people, an ovo-vegetarian diet is very safe and healthy. However, you may be unable to get some essential nutrients if you don’t plan your diet well:

Insufficient protein intake

Eating enough protein is essential for maintaining healthy bones, muscles, organs, skin and hormones. Non-vegetarian diets rely on meat and dairy products for protein. Since an ovo-vegetarian diet excludes these foods, you need to make sure you get your protein elsewhere as eggs alone won’t do the trick. Eggs, legumes, nuts and seeds are all great ovo-vegetarian protein options.

Vitamins, minerals and omega-3s

Some of the nutritional deficiencies common in vegetarian diets include iron, calcium, zinc, omega-3 fats, vitamins D and B12. Meat, fish and dairy products are often an important source of these nutrients in non-vegetarian diets. Therefore, removing them can lead to deficiencies if care is not taken to replace them with vegetarian alternatives.

Here are some foods that can provide these nutrients if you switch to an ovo-vegetarian diet:

Ferro. Including eggs and plant sources of iron such as lentils, chickpeas, brown rice, nuts, pumpkin seeds and pistachios is a smart way to satisfy your iron requirement.

Soccer. Regularly include foods such as beans, turnip greens, arugula, nuts, tofu, chickpeas, kale and other cabbage family vegetables, sesame seeds, and all types of seeds in general to ensure adequate calcium intake.

Vitamin D. Spending time in the sun is the best way to have good vitamin D production in your body. Even eggs from pasture-raised hens contain this vitamin.

Vitamina B12. Eggs are a good source of vitamin B12. The same is true for foods fortified with added B12 such as vegetable drinks or nutritional yeast. Finally, you can always take a vitamin B12 supplement.

Zinc. Whole grains, eggs, nuts, seeds and legumes are all good sources of zinc suitable for ovo-vegetarians.

Omega-3 fats. Chia seeds, flax seeds, hemp seeds and walnuts are good plant sources of omega-3 fats. Above all, eggs from free-range hens fed with omega-3-enriched feed provide these healthy fats. If you feel that you are unable to meet your needs for these nutrients through diet alone, consult your doctor or registered dietician about taking supplements. Indeed, health cannot be achieved without an optimal intake (not just a low intake) of all these substances.

Alternative foods to cow’s milk

Most alternative cow’s milk drinks do not provide the same amount of protein and minerals as animal milk. That doesn’t make them a bad option per se, but it’s worth considering if your goal is to build a nutritionally complete vegetarian diet.

Vegetarian junk food

Not all ovo-vegetarian foods are healthy. Dairy-free desserts, foods fried with highly refined oils, processed vegetarian meat substitutes, as well as sugary drinks, breakfast cereals and biscuits, technically fit an ovo-vegetarian lifestyle but should be consumed sparingly, if not excluded altogether. A healthy vegetarian diet emphasizes whole, nutrient-dense foods and limits refined grains, added sugars, refined oils, and other ultra-processed junk foods.

[di Gianpaolo Usai]