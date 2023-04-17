Own shares in care / private supplementary care insurance is not a solution

Berlin – Ulrike Elsner, Chair of the Board of the Verband derersatzkassen e. V. (vdek):

“Solving the problem of increasing personal contributions in inpatient care remains a key challenge for the traffic light coalition. However, we reject the proposal of the private health insurance association to introduce mandatory private supplementary insurance with age-related contributions. As is well known, funded insurance with provisions for old age is associated with high risks due to its dependence on the capital market. In addition, private offers are subject to the maxim of making a profit, which further reduces their attractiveness from the insured person’s point of view.

Doing your homework would be better than inventing new products. The private long-term care insurance should urgently participate in the financial equalization of the SPV and thus also make its contribution to the solidarity equalization. With the same performance requirements and entitlements for those in need of care with statutory and private insurance, the care risks are distributed very differently. In recent years, this has meant that private insurance companies have been able to generate large surpluses in addition to the individual provisions for old age. A financial equalization would relieve the SPV by around 2 billion euros annually.”

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

