Anyone hoping to soon have a spray formula of the most common anti-covid vaccines available, even in the Old Continent, will have to wait. Clinical trials on the intranasal version of the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine have come to an abrupt halt due to the poor efficacy of this mode of administration in humans. The low performance of the preparation in triggering an immune response will force to review the formulation and dosages or to focus on more advanced tools than a simple pump to get the vaccine into the deep respiratory tract.

Stem the infection in the bud. While the covid vaccines currently available (including the Oxford vaccine) are extremely effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, they are not so effective in stopping simple contagion. For this reason, since the beginning of the pandemic, intranasal vaccines have been watched with interest, easier to administer even without medical assistance and potentially able to block the transmission of the virus, because they act precisely at the point where SARS-CoV-2 attacks organism, before the pathogen can spread. However, the road to developing them is not without its hitches.

few antibodies. Scientists from Oxford’s Jenner Institute tested the vaccine‘s effectiveness ChAdOx1 (the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine) sprayed on about thirty unvaccinated volunteers. Another 12 people received it as a booster. This phase 1 trial revealed no safety concerns: the vaccine was well accepted with no side effects. However, it produced an immune response “weak and inconsistent, insufficient – write the researchers in the scientific journal eBioMedicine – to guarantee a future development of the current formula per device combination “. It means that, as it is, it does not work and that it is necessary to intervene either on the formulation of the vaccine itself or on the way in which it is administered. See also Malaria day: thus Covid slows down the fight against the disease

Failure also in the nose. The team measured mucosal (i.e. in the respiratory tract) and systemic (in the bloodstream – those normally induced by injectable vaccines) antibodies. A single “puff” of intranasal vaccine had little effect even in the production of the former; after two sprays, however, a handful of volunteers showed mucosal antibodies, but at levels slightly higher than those prompted by a normal SARS-CoV-2 infection. As for systemic antibodies, just one month after the spray vaccine they were detected in a few volunteers, and in much lower quantities than those triggered by the same vaccine by injection.

What went wrong? A problem could come from the fact that the sprayed droplets end up mostly in the mouth and from there into the stomach, where they degrade quickly. The vaccine should then be reformulated or the dosage revised so that it preferably stops in the respiratory tract, where it is asked to act. Another strategy could be to change the “delivery” tools of the vaccine, and try to administer it with a nebulizer that gets it into the deep airways, directly into the lungs. In a sense, therefore, the trial was useful, because it provided indications on how to proceed.