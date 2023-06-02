Oxygen has this influence on the aging process

Every second person is afraid of getting older – this was confirmed by a study by the market and opinion research institute ‘Ipsos’ in cooperation with the ‘Centre for Aging Better’. The desire for eternal youth is thus deeply rooted in human nature and many people strive to slow down or even reverse the aging process.

Scientists from Tel Aviv University and the Shamir Medical Center in Israel have now dealt with this topic and conducted a study on the subject of the aging process. To do this, they looked at the effects of oxygen.

Using hyperbaric oxygen therapy in pressure chambers (HBO), they wanted to find out how much oxygen can affect life and the aging process.

Study: Can oxygen reverse the aging process?

As part of the study, 35 healthy people over the age of 64 received 50 HBOT sessions for 90 days. This is hyperbaric oxygen therapy in pressure chambers. The ambient pressure was adjusted to 2.4 to 3 times normal pressure.

The researchers took blood samples from the participants before, during and immediately after the treatment and at a certain time after the end of the treatment.

The samples were analyzed, with the scientists examining different immune cells. They found that the high-pressure oxygen therapy reversed two processes in the participants that are linked to disease and the aging process.

At the end of the therapy, the participants showed a reduction of up to 37 percent in senescent cells. Senescent cells are cells that have lost their ability to self-renew through cell division at the end of their life cycle. They are sort of retired because they are exhausted.

Although this has an inherently positive aspect – it prevents damaged genetic material from continuing to divide and multiply in old cells – too many senescent cells in the body have been linked to the development of diseases.

The subjects also showed an increase in the lengthening of the telomeres by up to 38 percent – these are protective caps that are located at the ends of the chromosomes and protect our genetic material.

The biological age can be determined on the basis of the telomere length, as they naturally shorten with each cell division. However, the use of high-pressure oxygen therapy not only stopped this shortening process, it actually reversed it.

Conclusion: Is oxygen the solution to longevity?

It therefore remains to be seen what developments the future will bring in this area. However, according to the research, there is a good chance that oxygen will play an important role in the aging process.

The preliminary conclusion of the researchers is therefore: If oxygen in pressurized cabins has a positive effect on our cells, then this certainly also applies to our natural environment. They advise planning regular outdoor activities. Finally, daily walking can also reduce the risk of many types of cancer and all kinds of heart disease.

