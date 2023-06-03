Özdemir’s advertising bans – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

No advertising for appropriate and constitutional politics

sup.- Minister of Agriculture Özdemir wants to intervene in the life of the citizens as well as in the media economy with considerable restrictions on freedom. He plans comprehensive marketing and advertising bans for undesirable foods. Although he already experienced a fiasco in enforcing state-mandated diets in 2013 as chairman of the Greens with Veggie Day, he remains true to his line as a people’s educator. Renowned law professors are now signaling that his plan will also fail in this case.

Prof. Martin Burgi, chair of public law at the University of Munich, describes the draft bill of the ministry (BMEL) as a dam breach. In his view, an advertising ban for products whose manufacture and sale is in no way prohibited and which are neither life-threatening nor health-threatening is unworkable. Then, according to the lawyer, advertising for air travel, certain sports or cars with combustion engines could also be banned in the future.

According to Prof. Burgis, massive interventions in the protected freedoms of communication and economic freedoms without reliable and evidence-based risk forecasts are not possible on the basis of the German constitution or European law.

According to the draft, radio advertising should be banned for around 70 percent of food between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. A study has shown that in the area of ​​breakfast cereals, for example, 574 of the 721 products examined should no longer be advertised. Out of a total of 674 yoghurts available on the market, the ban is likely to affect 513 products. It would be very quiet with the information about our rich and balanced food offer. And the offer should also be slimmer. Many products would disappear from the market because their production makes little sense if they are not allowed to be advertised. The economic consequences of such regulation are likely to be significant, from food manufacturers to advertising and the media to the guild of food journalists.

Prof. Dr. In his study, Mark Liesching, media lawyer at the University of Applied Sciences in Leipzig, also shows in detail that the ministry’s ideas will not stand up to the constitutional court. Like Prof. Burgi, he criticizes the fact that the function of the parents is completely ignored in order to have a justification for state intervention. Both experts also see the lack of scientifically based facts and findings for the massive interference in freedom of communication. The assertion that advertising makes you fat will hardly stand up to a plausibility check.

