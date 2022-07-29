It is not a real disease, but a discomfort that can manifest itself with physical symptoms, anxiety but also panic attacks. It happens when the holidays begin and we suddenly find ourselves dealing with free time. “It was the Spanish psychologist Rafael Santandreu who first coined the definition of oziofobia to define the fear of free time – he explains Cinzia Frontoni, psychologist and psychotherapist – even if this topic has always been talked about, the philosopher Pascal also mentioned it “. Today, however, the problem has worsened,” because we try to be productive and efficient at all costs, we pay attention to quantity rather than quality – explains the psychologist. – And social networks do not help, because we often immerse ourselves in the smartphone during breaks, but in this way the brain works anyway, and we do not switch off “.

The fear of holidays

What disorientates us is precisely the sudden stop when the holidays begin: “It is a change of pace, as the lockdown has been for many: there are those who have taken the opportunity to stay with the family or invest in themselves and those who have lived with difficulty loss of habitual rhythms, of fixed appointments “, remembers the psychologist. And when the holidays begin, the same thing can happen to someone. Perhaps this is also why there are those who love holiday villages or cruises, situations in which there is still a pattern to follow, or focus on holiday companions: “Especially for people who are very focused on the needs of others, follow programs decided by others gives the feeling of having carried out the assigned task correctly, and makes you feel somehow in place “, observes Frontoni. “Without forgetting that in this way the success of the holiday is delegated so as not to have too many responsibilities in this regard”.

Loneliness

What is frightening is above all the solitary holiday or in any case the moments when we are alone with ourselves: “There is an increasingly widespread tendency to plan free time as well, so as not to leave our comfort zone, perhaps taking care to take a selfie at the right time to be present on social networks “, continues the psychologist. “Instead, even if they scare us, we should accept moments of emptiness, because they put us in contact with ourselves, with our emotions”. A bit like it was during the holidays of the past, when moments of boredom were inevitable. Let’s not forget that boredom activates the right hemisphere of our brain, which is that of intuitions, suggestions, creativity “, explains Frontoni.” It’s as if doing nothing frees us from the toxins accumulated in months of commitments and stress. : we can say that free time frees us from the chains of time “.

Change the pace of the day

Mind you, any change in daily rhythms, such as the start of the holidays, brings with it a bit of anxiety: will everything be okay? Will I have fun, will I have made the right choice? “The problem is when anxiety grows in an abnormal way, right at the beginning of the holidays, due to the loss of one’s reference points, whether it is the bed, certain foods or the usual rhythms”, stresses the psychologist, “Let’s not forget that for many the idea of ​​starting from oneself, which is what one should do in these moments, is very difficult and often makes little sense “. And here comes the anxiety, you sleep badly, in some cases the difficulty of leaving your comfort zone can trigger real panic attacks.

The ‘maniacs’ of performance

The most vulnerable are performance maniacs, “those who grew up with the rule of most, for which any result is never enough – explains Frontoni. – And often women who combine housekeeping tasks with official work: to give up everything and put in the first place personal needs must overcome a sense of duty that for some is part of their female identity “. Those for whom work is a real addiction are also in difficulty, and those allergic to introspection. Yet being alone for a while allows us to reflect, to ask ourselves important questions: “We often live so quickly that we do not realize situations, even painful, on which it is useful to think”, notes the psychologist, “and holidays can be the right opportunity “.

Disconnect in a ‘gradual’ way

To make the most of it, it may be useful to avoid too abrupt breaks: “Do not suddenly go from hectic work to idleness, and vice versa – advises Frontoni – allow yourself a couple of days before starting the real holidays and try to return gradually if possible at work without having a full agenda from day one “. It is also true for the very young, “especially now that many young people have a busy schedule: even on the beach we see fewer and fewer children playing with the sand as it once did, too often we see them on the sunbed, with their mobile phones in their hands. which extinguishes creativity “, remembers the psychologist,” Even for them idleness can be an opportunity to recognize and value their resources and their needs “. For everyone, the challenge is to recover the pleasure of appreciating simple things, “the birds chirping or a sunset”, concludes Frontoni, “and above all, learning not to consider lost the time when we do nothing”.