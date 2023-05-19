Ozone therapy and GAE, let’s discover these innovative treatments

Treating pain with ozone therapy: at VANICO in Castelvetrano an effective treatment suitable for patients of all ages. Among the increasingly current treatments, theoxygen-ozone therapy it is enjoying wide use in recent years and is increasingly requested by patients of all ages due to the great benefits it brings to the body and ofeffectiveness in relieving pain and inflammation.

The service is offered at the centre VANIC of Castelvetrano a health facility specialized in rehabilitation and affiliated with the National Health System, created in 1976 by its founder, the Hon. Prof. Vito Li Causi. The health protocol is performed by Dr. Valentina Li Causi, SIOOT physiatrist and ozone therapist.









Oxygen-ozonotherapy has really important clinical findings and is based on a mixture of ozone and oxygen with pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, fungicidal and virus inactivating action. A tissue revitalizing and antiseptic capable of stimulate the immune system e treat a wide range of ailments and diseasesfrom back pain due to herniated discs and protrusions, to inflammatory joint diseases, such as arthritis and rheumatism, to tendonitis, as well as systemic conditions such as fibromyalgia, chronic bronchitis, allergies, states of immunosuppression and sequelae of infection from COVID-19.









Oxygen-ozonotherapy brings innumerable benefits to the body, since it improves blood circulation, treats muscle contractures and scars, reduces cellular oxidative stress, accelerates metabolism and reduces tissue inflammation. This therapy was already used at the beginning of the twentieth century, but only after the Second World War did it establish itself as a medical practice that has benefited millions of patients.

Always working with oxygen and ozone, absolutely natural elements, it is possible to proceed with the technique of GAE: Great AutoHemoinfusion. 100 or 200 cc of blood are taken from a vein in the patient’s arm. The blood ends up in a certified bag. Without removing the blood sample needle from the patient, a special device inserts a gaseous mixture of oxygen and ozone into the bag and mixes it with the blood sampled. The tourniquet is then removed from the patient’s arm, the bag is lifted and the blood flows back into the patient’s body, bringing with it the ozone and all its beneficial effects on a systemic level.

By more oxygenating the blood, the GAE positively influences the body circulation and, consequently, the various functions of organs and tissues. Red blood cells become more elastic and are able to reach even the most peripheral areas of the body, optimizing their functions. This technique carries out important actions: analgesic and anti-inflammatory; revitalizing and toning; antioxidant and antiaging; boosting the immune system; bacterial; detoxifying.

The GAE offers an excellent result for: widespread pain syndromes for pathologies such as rheumatoid arthritis and other rheumatological ones, fibromyalgia, chronic neurological pathologies and neuropathic pain, fatigue syndromes, asthenic syndromes or in cases of post-infection.

For more information, you can consult the website ozonoterapia.vanico.it or contact the VITTORIA Nursing Home at VANICO on the number 0924.81075.