PA Decree recruitment plan, skip the extraordinary competition ter and silence on regional support rankings

As usual, it is always necessary to wait for the official decree once published in the Official Gazette. So now col PA Decree we can begin to give some information with certainty. The flaunted extraordinary competition terwhich was now taken for granted, does not appear in the text of the provision. Therefore, the unknown of the assumptions still remains common placeon which the hypothesis of the GPS role.

Obviously we are making assumptions, and the response from the European Commission which is slowing down compared to initial expectations. In addition to the fact that in some way the 70,000 places provided for by the PNRR should be filled if we do not want to face school years still marked by overwhelming precariousness.

But let’s go in order.

There is also no mention of the regional rankings for support

The confirmation with respect to what has been announced in recent weeks remains only with regard to the recruitment of support roles. In fact, recruitment will also take place for the academic year. 2023/2024 from Gps I band support and from additional lists to I band. Also confirmed quick call always for applicants included in the first band of the aforementioned rankings.

Just as the extraordinary competition has faded away, silence also falls on the regional rankings of supportwhich should have been formed for the current school year and which have not been discussed at present.

How will permanent hiring take place?

This being so, things remain for the common place only the existing merit rankings from which to draw, in addition to Gae where still existing. However, there are unknowns.

In fact, in some provinces (especially in the North) the Gae are sold out and conflicting opinions are beginning to spread about the sliding of even the suitable candidates in the competition rankings. On the facebook page of the Adip Association it can be read that the suitable candidates for the ordinary competition for kindergarten and primary school will also be hired. But if we read on the official profile of Marcello Pacifico, president of Anief, we instead read a post in which the recruitment of the suitable candidates for the ordinary and reserved competition is clamored for, as well as the participants in the extraordinary encore, on which amendments will be presented . Therefore, more clarity is needed in this regard.

However, we remind you that the recently published PA decree cannot be said to be ‘definitive’ since must be converted into law. The match will then be played in Parliament, where amendments will be presented which may extend and modify what is currently contained in it.