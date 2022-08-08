Home Health Pachter: Activision “could bring Game Pass closer to 100 million users” – Gamereactor
The year started with a literal bomb, as Microsoft announced their intention to acquire Activision Blizzard, by far the largest acquisition in video game history. If all goes according to plan, the deal, expected to close in the first half of 2023, will make Microsoft even bigger in the video game division.

Of course, it’s also a big deal for Game Pass, as Activision Blizzard games will suddenly be a part of it. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, prominent analyst Michael Pachter explained what he thinks the deal will mean for the subscription service.He says “The idea of ​​being able to bring games to every screen you have has a potential market of 3.5 billion people”.,This “May bring Game Pass closer to 100 million subscribers”.

The last official number we got from Microsoft about the current number of Game Pass subscribers was in January, when the subscription service was confirmed to have 25 million subscribers.

