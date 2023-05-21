Pack your suitcase properly for your vacation: Clever tips and tricks!

Even if you have the most functional suitcase, packing can be a daunting task that can give you a serious headache. A lot of the stress comes from not knowing exactly what you’re going to need because you can’t predict if the weather is going to be unexpectedly bad, what you’ll wear if it does, if you’ll have the right shoes, etc. The questions that arise when preparing your luggage can be countless. However, in this article we will tell you how to pack for vacation successfully so that you fill your suitcase efficiently and the things inside arrive at your destination in the best condition.

How should you properly pack your suitcase for vacation

When you’re packing for vacation, it’s logical that you start by putting your clothes together. Choose clothes in the same color palette and pack more tops than bottoms. Ditch the jacket you take with you in case the weather turns chilly. It’s better to carry them yourself on the trip than to waste space in your suitcase.

For your summer vacation, choose cotton clothing for the day and knitwear for the chilly evenings. These fabrics are versatile and wrinkle resistant.

Think about which items of clothing can be used twice. Yoga pants, for example, can be transformed into pajamas at night.

The most efficient way to get your stuff in the suitcase is to use a packing technique. Roll up softer garments and fold stiffer ones. Underwear, t-shirts, jeans, cotton pants, and knitwear won’t wrinkle when rolled tightly. Stiffer fabrics, such as blazers, dress pants, and skirts, should be folded with care.

Pack your suitcase properly for your vacation – this is how you arrange your clothes wisely:

Place the rolled garments on the bottom of the suitcase. Arrange the longest pieces of clothing, such as dresses and trousers, in the middle. Stack them on top of each other along the length of the suitcase. Fold the remaining fabric that does not fit back in the opposite direction. This saves space as the space is used equally on both sides. On the top of the suitcase, place the folded items of clothing, such as shirts and jackets. In the gaps and at the ends of the suitcase, arrange the belts, if you have any

Tipp: Put the clothes you need first on top: This can be anything from a dress to a bathing suit to pajamas, depending on where you’re going, when you’re arriving and what you have in mind when you there are.

Put a few things in your shoes to save space

Don’t overlook the fact that some shoes have valuable unused space. You can stuff your shoes with other items if you really want to save space. Things like socks, sunglasses, and electronic chargers are typical items to store in your shoes. You just have to be careful that what you put in can’t spill in the shoes. Liquids or creams should be stored in separate bags.

Tipp: Pack two to three pairs of shoes, each with a different function. Sneakers for days of travel and exploration, flat sandals to wear to the beach or with casual outfits, and a chic sandal or heel for dressy outfits.

How to pack toiletries and beauty products

Choose versatile products in small sizes: Choose a tinted moisturizer that you can also use as a foundation. Buy shampoo and conditioner in one, as well as make-up remover wipes, so you don’t have to carry cleansing pads and micellar water with you.

Use one bag for cosmetics, one for hair care products, and one for skin care products: Stow the pouches in the side corners of the suitcase where you previously attached the belts, or in an external zippered pocket.

Tipp: Simple plastic bags can store jewelry separately, and also fit well in the cosmetic bag.

You can find tricks and ideas on how to pack your suitcase to save space here!

Tips for packing safely for vacation

Trade items between suitcases with your travel partner: If you are checking in your luggage and traveling with a companion, coordinate with your travel partner and pack some of your clothing in the other person’s suitcase. That way, in case the airline sends your or your companion’s luggage to the wrong place, you can still access some of your clothes.

Protect your journey: Organized trips with tour operators can be an expensive pleasure, and cancellations for reasons beyond your control can be painful for your wallet and your psyche. However, there is a way to save yourself the hassle by getting travel insurance that’s a lot cheaper than you think. There are different types of travel protection, including travel and flight cancellation insurance, health insurance and – beware – baggage insurance.