Packed theater for the film on Gardini in Ravenna, the emotion of the children

Ravenna, 23 July 2023 – A theatre packed Alighieri welcomed yesterday evening the appointment dedicated to Raul Gardini thirty years after his death. Tickets, free, have sold out in recent days in a few hours, so it was decided to stream the event also from the Palazzo dei Congressi in Largo Firenze. In the first rows they sat Raul Gardini’s children Eleonora, Ivan and Maria Speranza and grandchildren. And then many friends, onlookers, even witnesses of that era.

His daughter Eleonora, with a voice broken by emotion, greeted the theater and the whole city. “On behalf of myself and my brothers – he said – I thank the institutions and the Ravenna Festival for all this, for this tribute to our father”. Then she turned to the audience: “Thanks above all to you and to the whole city for the affection and emotion that honor us and have touched us deeply for 30 years”. At the center of the evening was the screening of the docu-fiction ‘Raul Gardini’ which was broadcast almost simultaneously on Rai.

Before the screening, among the applause of those present that filled the theater, the main protagonist took the stage, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, which answered a few questions. “They offered me the role of Raul Gardini for the first time ten years ago – said the actor – for a film which, as often happens, was not made. Not being able to play him had left a bitter taste in my mouth. That’s why now I accepted without delay”. The event was opened by a speech by the councilor for culture, Fabio Sbaraglia. Photographer Paolo Roversi was also present among the people who crowded the theatre. In fact, telling the story of Raul Gardini and the Ferruzzi family means retracing a crucial and in many ways controversial phase in the history of our country.