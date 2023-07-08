Padel, attention to the joints: how to avoid trauma according to the experts

Padel is a very popular sport but it also poses a risk to joints and trauma if it is not practiced correctly.

The moda of the moment among sports lovers is the padel. From celebrities to ordinary people, it would seem that this has infected everyone.

This is a basic activity simile al tennis, which ‘hides’ many benefits. However, what very few people know is that, if not practiced correctly, padel can cause serious damage to health.

Padel: the health risks

This sport leads to important increase of risks in the population between 35 and 55 yearsthose who start practicing the activity or move from one sport to another seem to have many osteoarticular problems. 20% report deficits in the elbow, 19% ankle, 14% back, 12% shoulders and kneeswith a very high injury rate.

Padel, what risks and what benefits

As fun as it is, it is still a sport. The risk, therefore, of getting hurt, especially if there isn’t an excellent base, is very common. It is played with rigid rackets, the classic ball and a rectangular court enclosed by walls. Consisting of many changes of direction, provides that the body is continuously stressed in the muscles and skeleton in order to respond appropriately. This results in trauma and injury. In general, doctors always recommend playing sports but even when choosing, you need to make assessments given by age and your physical condition, from sports training you can’t just follow a trend.

The functional efforts for the joints they are heavy and certainly difficult to overcome, especially if they take over in advanced adulthood they can become chronic. Back, hips, feet, knees, shoulders, wrist are all high risk areas. The first symptom can be the achethen the reduction of strength until the appearance of real pathologies such as rotator cuff injury or tendinopathy.

The padel for the joints is a stress, without considering the impact with the pitch which can easily lead to sprains and ligament problems. For important damages it is even necessary to intervene surgically, for this reason the specialists invite you to be careful. Primarily without trying cold and suddenly in something never tried before. Playing with people who have the same preparation and physical level. You also need to have a slow pace. And above all to avoid efforts or in any case think of playing a whole game. Finally, the body will first have to be trained progressively and then it will be possible to sustain a rhythm of this type with a lower probability of getting hurt.

