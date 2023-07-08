Home » Padel, attention to the joints: how to avoid trauma according to the experts
Health

Padel, attention to the joints: how to avoid trauma according to the experts

by admin
Padel, attention to the joints: how to avoid trauma according to the experts

Padel is a very popular sport but it also poses a risk to joints and trauma if it is not practiced correctly.

The moda of the moment among sports lovers is the padel. From celebrities to ordinary people, it would seem that this has infected everyone.

This is a basic activity simile al tennis, which ‘hides’ many benefits. However, what very few people know is that, if not practiced correctly, padel can cause serious damage to health.

Padel: the health risks

This sport leads to important increase of risks in the population between 35 and 55 yearsthose who start practicing the activity or move from one sport to another seem to have many osteoarticular problems. 20% report deficits in the elbow, 19% ankle, 14% back, 12% shoulders and kneeswith a very high injury rate.

Padel, what risks and what benefits (tantasalute.it)

As fun as it is, it is still a sport. The risk, therefore, of getting hurt, especially if there isn’t an excellent base, is very common. It is played with rigid rackets, the classic ball and a rectangular court enclosed by walls. Consisting of many changes of direction, provides that the body is continuously stressed in the muscles and skeleton in order to respond appropriately. This results in trauma and injury. In general, doctors always recommend playing sports but even when choosing, you need to make assessments given by age and your physical condition, from sports training you can’t just follow a trend.

The functional efforts for the joints they are heavy and certainly difficult to overcome, especially if they take over in advanced adulthood they can become chronic. Back, hips, feet, knees, shoulders, wrist are all high risk areas. The first symptom can be the achethen the reduction of strength until the appearance of real pathologies such as rotator cuff injury or tendinopathy.

See also  Federal Health Minister Gröhe on a health information trip

The padel for the joints is a stress, without considering the impact with the pitch which can easily lead to sprains and ligament problems. For important damages it is even necessary to intervene surgically, for this reason the specialists invite you to be careful. Primarily without trying cold and suddenly in something never tried before. Playing with people who have the same preparation and physical level. You also need to have a slow pace. And above all to avoid efforts or in any case think of playing a whole game. Finally, the body will first have to be trained progressively and then it will be possible to sustain a rhythm of this type with a lower probability of getting hurt.

You may also like

The Hidden Ailments Preventing Weight Loss: Exploring the...

Lauenburg lakes: nature park for hiking and cycling...

Argentina Celebrates the Centenary of Doctor Rene Geronimo...

A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health

Healthcare needs government investment / Susanne Johna criticizes...

Is a Lightning Diet Effective and Safe for...

Fabrizio Corona vs Antonella Fiordelisi: the embarrassing request

Vitamin D: No benefit for the heart and...

Discovered the process of self-repair of damaged hearing...

Controversy Surrounds Cancellation of Press Conference and Meetings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy