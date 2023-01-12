“At every age and stage of life, performing physical activity regularly means making a choice in favor of one’s health” are the words of the mayor of Padria, Alessandro Mura, who, also on behalf of his municipal administration, announced the creation of an outdoor fitness trail.

An intervention, explains the mayor, which “adds another piece to the multifunctional sports area which will also be enriched with an indoor gym whose work began about two months ago”.

“In parallel, the Health Project is being implemented, financed with regional resources and which provides for free screening activities for resident citizens, oncological and cardiological disease prevention”, adds Mura

The Municipality also purchased three defibrillators: one installed in the Town Hall while the others were assigned to the Barracellare Company and the Padria Calcio Amateur Sports Association.

