Padua, 18 years old faints while blowing his nose in the gym and dies in hospital

ROME. The 18-year-old Edoardo Zattin, a resident of Este, died of a cerebral hemorrhage following an illness during boxing training. The young man passed out on Wednesday evening while he was blowing his nose during a break in the Move gym in Monselice. After fainting, he was immediately rescued and taken to hospital. A judicial investigation has been opened for the moment without suspects or hypotheses of crime and an autopsy will probably be carried out to ascertain the causes of death.

The instructors provided immediate assistance to the athlete who was taken by ambulance to the Schiavonia hospital and from there, due to the seriousness of the clinical picture, the doctors ordered his transfer to Padua, to the neurosurgical resuscitation department. On Thursday the 18-year-old was declared brain dead and his parents Manuela Borile and Enrico Zattin authorized the organ harvesting of their son who was attending the fourth accounting school at the Atestino in Este where the principal Alessandro Donà speaks of him as a «brilliant and responsible, with a school average close to 8».


