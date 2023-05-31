Padua. Drugs without sticker, owner reported for fraud. Another fined for filth in the warehouse

Access the article and all the contents of the site
PADUA – Two pharmacies that ended up under the scrutiny of the Nas carabinieri: a 62-year-old was reported, a 64-year-old was fined.
The carabinieri inspected several pharmacies in the city and discovered that there were gods in one of them drugs without a pharmaceutical label (contains essential information for identifying the medicine and is a tool for guaranteeing the authenticity of the medicine): the packages were confiscated and the pharmacist was reported for fraud against the National Health Service. Another pharmacist, on the other hand, received a fine of 2,000 euros for lack of sanitation given that there was dirt on the floor in the room used as a medicine warehouse. Also, he hadn’t exposed the self-test manual.
