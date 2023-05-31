Home » Padua. Drugs without sticker, owner reported for fraud. Another fined for filth in the warehouse
Padua. Drugs without sticker, owner reported for fraud. Another fined for filth in the warehouse

Padua. Drugs without sticker, owner reported for fraud. Another fined for filth in the warehouse

PADUA – Two pharmacies that ended up under the scrutiny of the Nas carabinieri: a 62-year-old was reported, a 64-year-old was fined. …

PADUA – Two pharmacies that ended up under the scrutiny of the Nas carabinieri: a 62-year-old was reported, a 64-year-old was fined.

The carabinieri inspected several pharmacies in the city and discovered that there were gods in one of them drugs without a pharmaceutical label (contains essential information for identifying the medicine and is a tool for guaranteeing the authenticity of the medicine): the packages were confiscated and the pharmacist was reported for fraud against the National Health Service. Another pharmacist, on the other hand, received a fine of 2,000 euros for lack of sanitation given that there was dirt on the floor in the room used as a medicine warehouse. Also, he hadn’t exposed the self-test manual.

See also  War Ukraine Russia. Zelensky: 'Peace is not enough, Ukraine will defend itself for 10 years'. LIVE

